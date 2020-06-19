131 N Lincolnway, 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Newer carpet, painted cabinets with new cabinet hardware, new countertops, stove installed 09/18, newer bath vanity all highlight this beautiful home ready for rent! Only pay electric and new building coin-operated laundry machines. Looking for an 12-24 month lease. No pets or smokers please. BEAUTIFUL balcony on rear of building. Parking for 2 cars and minutes to I88 and Rte 25 train station. Income of $3200/mo or more and FICO score of 625+ to qualify. AGENT OWNED.

End unit 2 bed / 1 bath townhome with deck