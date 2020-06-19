All apartments in North Aurora
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:28 PM

131 N Lincolnway, 2

131 N Lincolnway · (630) 423-6020
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

131 N Lincolnway, North Aurora, IL 60542

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Newer carpet, painted cabinets with new cabinet hardware, new countertops, stove installed 09/18, newer bath vanity all highlight this beautiful home ready for rent! Only pay electric and new building coin-operated laundry machines. Looking for an 12-24 month lease. No pets or smokers please. BEAUTIFUL balcony on rear of building. Parking for 2 cars and minutes to I88 and Rte 25 train station. Income of $3200/mo or more and FICO score of 625+ to qualify. AGENT OWNED.
End unit 2 bed / 1 bath townhome with deck

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 N Lincolnway, 2 have any available units?
131 N Lincolnway, 2 has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 131 N Lincolnway, 2 have?
Some of 131 N Lincolnway, 2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 N Lincolnway, 2 currently offering any rent specials?
131 N Lincolnway, 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 N Lincolnway, 2 pet-friendly?
No, 131 N Lincolnway, 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Aurora.
Does 131 N Lincolnway, 2 offer parking?
Yes, 131 N Lincolnway, 2 does offer parking.
Does 131 N Lincolnway, 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 131 N Lincolnway, 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 N Lincolnway, 2 have a pool?
No, 131 N Lincolnway, 2 does not have a pool.
Does 131 N Lincolnway, 2 have accessible units?
No, 131 N Lincolnway, 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 131 N Lincolnway, 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 131 N Lincolnway, 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 131 N Lincolnway, 2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 131 N Lincolnway, 2 has units with air conditioning.
