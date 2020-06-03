All apartments in Norridge
Find more places like 5029 North East River Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Norridge, IL
/
5029 North East River Road
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:31 PM

5029 North East River Road

5029 North East River Road · (630) 386-0782
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Norridge
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5029 North East River Road, Norridge, IL 60706
Norridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2A · Avail. now

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
GREAT LOCATION! Very close to I-90, Blue Line, CTA, O'Hare, Rosemont Entertainment District, Casino, and Forest Preserve across the street! Completely updated 1 bedroom 1 bathroom with parking included! Hardwood Flooring throughout. Spacious living room with large windows allowing for plenty of natural light and open to dining area. Kitchen features granite counter tops, newer appliances and backsplash. Bathroom features ceramic tile flooring, granite counter top and ceramic tile shower. Large bedroom with a large walk-in closet. Parking included! Coin Laundry in Building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5029 North East River Road have any available units?
5029 North East River Road has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5029 North East River Road have?
Some of 5029 North East River Road's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5029 North East River Road currently offering any rent specials?
5029 North East River Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5029 North East River Road pet-friendly?
No, 5029 North East River Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norridge.
Does 5029 North East River Road offer parking?
Yes, 5029 North East River Road does offer parking.
Does 5029 North East River Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5029 North East River Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5029 North East River Road have a pool?
No, 5029 North East River Road does not have a pool.
Does 5029 North East River Road have accessible units?
No, 5029 North East River Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5029 North East River Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5029 North East River Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5029 North East River Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5029 North East River Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5029 North East River Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Norridge 1 BedroomsNorridge 2 Bedrooms
Norridge 3 BedroomsNorridge Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Norridge Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, IL
Downers Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILLincolnwood, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity