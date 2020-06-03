5029 North East River Road

Amenities
GREAT LOCATION! Very close to I-90, Blue Line, CTA, O'Hare, Rosemont Entertainment District, Casino, and Forest Preserve across the street! Completely updated 1 bedroom 1 bathroom with parking included! Hardwood Flooring throughout. Spacious living room with large windows allowing for plenty of natural light and open to dining area. Kitchen features granite counter tops, newer appliances and backsplash. Bathroom features ceramic tile flooring, granite counter top and ceramic tile shower. Large bedroom with a large walk-in closet. Parking included! Coin Laundry in Building.