203 Keiser Ave
203 Keiser Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
203 Keiser Avenue, Normal, IL 61761
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 4 Bedroom House!! - 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom House
Lots of Cabinets and Storage
Spacious Formal Dining Area
Large Upstairs Loft Area
2 Car Attached Garage
(RLNE5788950)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 203 Keiser Ave have any available units?
203 Keiser Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Normal, IL
.
Is 203 Keiser Ave currently offering any rent specials?
203 Keiser Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 Keiser Ave pet-friendly?
No, 203 Keiser Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Normal
.
Does 203 Keiser Ave offer parking?
Yes, 203 Keiser Ave does offer parking.
Does 203 Keiser Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 Keiser Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 Keiser Ave have a pool?
No, 203 Keiser Ave does not have a pool.
Does 203 Keiser Ave have accessible units?
No, 203 Keiser Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 203 Keiser Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 203 Keiser Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 203 Keiser Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 203 Keiser Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
