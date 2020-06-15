8801 W. Golf Rd.

Amenities
Available 08/01/20 Amazing third floor unit overlooking pool area - Property Id: 64098
ALL AMENITIES INCLUDED PLUS CABLE! Updates throughout with an open concept kitchen, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast nook overlooking dining and living room area. Sharp wood laminate flooring and tons of closet space for storage. Huge walk-in closet in foyer area. Freshly painted. Landlord pays heat, water, gas, parking, and cable. Tenants responsible for electric only. Unit comes with 1 assigned parking spot and 1 storage unit locker. Cats ok. Shared laundry. Community pool.
Beautiful location, clean property and complex, close to the highway and to many local restaurants and stores. Must see unit before its too late!
**Background/credit check required**
No Dogs Allowed
