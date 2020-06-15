All apartments in Niles
Find more places like 8801 W. Golf Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Niles, IL
/
8801 W. Golf Rd.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

8801 W. Golf Rd.

8801 Golf Road · (773) 956-0123
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Niles
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8801 Golf Road, Niles, IL 60714

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1400 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
dogs allowed
Available 08/01/20 Amazing third floor unit overlooking pool area - Property Id: 64098

ALL AMENITIES INCLUDED PLUS CABLE! Updates throughout with an open concept kitchen, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast nook overlooking dining and living room area. Sharp wood laminate flooring and tons of closet space for storage. Huge walk-in closet in foyer area. Freshly painted. Landlord pays heat, water, gas, parking, and cable. Tenants responsible for electric only. Unit comes with 1 assigned parking spot and 1 storage unit locker. Cats ok. Shared laundry. Community pool.

Beautiful location, clean property and complex, close to the highway and to many local restaurants and stores. Must see unit before its too late!

**Background/credit check required**
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/64098
Property Id 64098

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5821902)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8801 W. Golf Rd. have any available units?
8801 W. Golf Rd. has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8801 W. Golf Rd. have?
Some of 8801 W. Golf Rd.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8801 W. Golf Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
8801 W. Golf Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8801 W. Golf Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8801 W. Golf Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 8801 W. Golf Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 8801 W. Golf Rd. does offer parking.
Does 8801 W. Golf Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8801 W. Golf Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8801 W. Golf Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 8801 W. Golf Rd. has a pool.
Does 8801 W. Golf Rd. have accessible units?
No, 8801 W. Golf Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 8801 W. Golf Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8801 W. Golf Rd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 8801 W. Golf Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8801 W. Golf Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8801 W. Golf Rd.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Niles 1 BedroomsNiles 2 Bedrooms
Niles Apartments with BalconyNiles Apartments with Parking
Niles Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Bolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILSchiller Park, ILStreamwood, ILSummit, ILBlue Island, ILHinsdale, ILGlen Ellyn, IL
Evergreen Park, ILRiver Forest, ILOak Lawn, ILMundelein, ILWinnetka, ILWestern Springs, ILBartlett, ILFranklin Park, ILBrookfield, ILChicago Ridge, ILAddison, ILAlsip, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity