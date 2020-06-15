All apartments in Niles
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

7626 North Milwaukee Ave.

7626 North Milwaukee Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7626 North Milwaukee Avenue, Niles, IL 60714
Jonquil Terrace

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 7626 North Milwaukee Ave. have any available units?
7626 North Milwaukee Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Niles, IL.
Is 7626 North Milwaukee Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
7626 North Milwaukee Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7626 North Milwaukee Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 7626 North Milwaukee Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Niles.
Does 7626 North Milwaukee Ave. offer parking?
No, 7626 North Milwaukee Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 7626 North Milwaukee Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7626 North Milwaukee Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7626 North Milwaukee Ave. have a pool?
No, 7626 North Milwaukee Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 7626 North Milwaukee Ave. have accessible units?
No, 7626 North Milwaukee Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 7626 North Milwaukee Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7626 North Milwaukee Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7626 North Milwaukee Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7626 North Milwaukee Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

