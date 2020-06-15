Sign Up
Home
/
Niles, IL
/
7626 North Milwaukee Ave.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7626 North Milwaukee Ave.
7626 North Milwaukee Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
7626 North Milwaukee Avenue, Niles, IL 60714
Jonquil Terrace
Amenities
on-site laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 7626 North Milwaukee Ave. have any available units?
7626 North Milwaukee Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time.
Niles, IL
.
Is 7626 North Milwaukee Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
7626 North Milwaukee Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7626 North Milwaukee Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 7626 North Milwaukee Ave. is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Niles
.
Does 7626 North Milwaukee Ave. offer parking?
No, 7626 North Milwaukee Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 7626 North Milwaukee Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7626 North Milwaukee Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7626 North Milwaukee Ave. have a pool?
No, 7626 North Milwaukee Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 7626 North Milwaukee Ave. have accessible units?
No, 7626 North Milwaukee Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 7626 North Milwaukee Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7626 North Milwaukee Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7626 North Milwaukee Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7626 North Milwaukee Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
