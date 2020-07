Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed elevator parking 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance clubhouse internet access

In the heart of downtown Naperville, One Nineteen on Main has unparalleled proximity to the best shopping and dining in the Western Suburbs. Walk to Starbucks Reserve for your morning coffee; or, head over to Pure Barre for a challenging exercise class. Meet your friends for an afternoon of shopping at Ann Taylor Loft, Lush, Apple and much, much more! Round out your day for dinner and drinks at Sullivan’s Steakhouse. All of this along with access to the Metra Train Station and the Naperville River Walk blocks away. Select from 1 to 2 bedroom floor plans and enjoy the urban lifestyle that only One Nineteen can offer. Get your chance at these apartment homes before they're gone!