Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:54 PM

Bristol Station

Open Now until 5pm
704 Greenwood Cir · (205) 509-4624
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

704 Greenwood Cir, Naperville, IL 60563

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 131-304 · Avail. now

$1,309

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 765 sqft

Unit 732-108 · Avail. now

$1,316

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 765 sqft

Unit 147-105 · Avail. now

$1,318

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 15+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 816-302 · Avail. now

$1,620

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1091 sqft

Unit 816-201 · Avail. now

$1,644

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1091 sqft

Unit 111-202 · Avail. now

$1,644

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1091 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bristol Station.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
internet cafe
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
package receiving
Welcome to Bristol Station, an outstanding community of beautiful luxury apartment homes. Every aspect of this exceptional community was thoughtfully designed to please residents with even the most selective taste. Naperville’s best kept secret has everything your demanding lifestyle needs. There is the community’s state-of-the-art clubhouse where you can surf the internet and sip espresso at the Cyber Cafe; stay in shape with out 24-hour fitness center; or relax at the resort style heated swimming pool and sundeck. Enjoy spacious floor plans and luxurious features like 9-foot ceilings, custom neutral paint with crown molding, walk-in closets, and a full-sized washer and dryer. Experience the next generation in apartment living at Bristol Station, and enjoy the lifestyle you deserve.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $300-$400 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Parking garage $125/month, open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bristol Station have any available units?
Bristol Station has 28 units available starting at $1,309 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Naperville, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naperville Rent Report.
What amenities does Bristol Station have?
Some of Bristol Station's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bristol Station currently offering any rent specials?
Bristol Station is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bristol Station pet-friendly?
Yes, Bristol Station is pet friendly.
Does Bristol Station offer parking?
Yes, Bristol Station offers parking.
Does Bristol Station have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bristol Station offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bristol Station have a pool?
Yes, Bristol Station has a pool.
Does Bristol Station have accessible units?
No, Bristol Station does not have accessible units.
Does Bristol Station have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bristol Station has units with dishwashers.
