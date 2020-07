Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill package receiving garage cc payments e-payments hot tub internet access online portal

803 Corday resides in the western suburbs of Chicago and is ideally located close to Naperville’s charming downtown with its picturesque Riverwalk, stylish boutiques, and upscale eateries. Our luxury one and two-bedroom apartment homes are one mile from Westfield Fox Valley Mall and within minutes of major employment centers and I-88. Beyond convenience, recreation is plentiful with Forest Preserves’ jogging and bike trails, and scenic parks. There’s a little something for every need and personality type at 803 Corday. Call and schedule a viewing of our apartments for rent in Naperville today.