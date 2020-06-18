742 CARDIGAN Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful Brick front Georgian on quite cul-de-sac lot. Hardwood floor, Granite counter tops & center island in gourmet kitchen. Bay-window in Living and Dinning Room, volume ceiling, skylights, bay window, fireplace wet bar in Family Room, Sun Room with view of the garden, First Floor Den with Bay Window, Luxury master suite with sitting Room and Walk in Closet, whirlpool tub and walk-in closet. Ceiling fans in bedrooms, Huge deck, 3 car garage. Easy Access to 75th to many stores like Costco, Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe, Garden Fresh, etc. No smoking. No Pet. Credit and background check. Require Income $105,000 or above. Plus good credit and no background issue and no eviction.