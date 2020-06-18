All apartments in Naperville
Find more places like 742 CARDIGAN Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Naperville, IL
/
742 CARDIGAN Court
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:43 PM

742 CARDIGAN Court

742 Cardigan Court · (630) 664-8108
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Naperville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

742 Cardigan Court, Naperville, IL 60565
Brighton Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3774 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Brick front Georgian on quite cul-de-sac lot. Hardwood floor, Granite counter tops & center island in gourmet kitchen. Bay-window in Living and Dinning Room, volume ceiling, skylights, bay window, fireplace wet bar in Family Room, Sun Room with view of the garden, First Floor Den with Bay Window, Luxury master suite with sitting Room and Walk in Closet, whirlpool tub and walk-in closet. Ceiling fans in bedrooms, Huge deck, 3 car garage. Easy Access to 75th to many stores like Costco, Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe, Garden Fresh, etc. No smoking. No Pet. Credit and background check. Require Income $105,000 or above. Plus good credit and no background issue and no eviction.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 742 CARDIGAN Court have any available units?
742 CARDIGAN Court has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naperville, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naperville Rent Report.
What amenities does 742 CARDIGAN Court have?
Some of 742 CARDIGAN Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 742 CARDIGAN Court currently offering any rent specials?
742 CARDIGAN Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 742 CARDIGAN Court pet-friendly?
No, 742 CARDIGAN Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naperville.
Does 742 CARDIGAN Court offer parking?
Yes, 742 CARDIGAN Court offers parking.
Does 742 CARDIGAN Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 742 CARDIGAN Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 742 CARDIGAN Court have a pool?
Yes, 742 CARDIGAN Court has a pool.
Does 742 CARDIGAN Court have accessible units?
No, 742 CARDIGAN Court does not have accessible units.
Does 742 CARDIGAN Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 742 CARDIGAN Court has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 742 CARDIGAN Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Brookdale on the Park
1652 Brookdale Rd
Naperville, IL 60563
Railway Plaza
507 Railway Dr
Naperville, IL 60563
The Views of Naperville
701 Royal Saint George Dr
Naperville, IL 60563
Brittany Springs
2504 Bordeaux Ln
Naperville, IL 60540
Grand Reserve
504 Chamberlain Ln
Naperville, IL 60540
Windscape of Naperville
896 Benedetti Dr
Naperville, IL 60563
TGM McDowell Place
1647 Westminster Dr
Naperville, IL 60563
Fifteen98 Naperville
1598 Fairway Dr
Naperville, IL 60563

Similar Pages

Naperville 1 BedroomsNaperville 2 Bedrooms
Naperville Apartments with ParkingNaperville Dog Friendly Apartments
Naperville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILAurora, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, IL
Oak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL
Elmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILJoliet, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILGlendale Heights, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Country Lakes
Ashwood Park

Apartments Near Colleges

North Central CollegeCity Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State UniversityRoosevelt University
University of Chicago
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity