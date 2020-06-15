2718 Loveland St

Amenities
3 BR-study Duplex near Schools, Library, Shopping - Property Id: 112361
Very spacious, very bright Duplex, 3 BR, Study 2.5 bath, Fireplace, Deck, Family Room Open to Kitchen. 2 Story Living / Dining. Newer appliances. 9 ft ceilings on 1st floor. Attached Garage. Interior lot but walk to Schools, Parks, Library, Shopping, and Restaurants. Highly rated Neuqua Valley High School and Welch Elementary. No smoking, good credit, good income.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/112361
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5808465)