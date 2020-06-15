All apartments in Naperville
Find more places like 2718 Loveland St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Naperville, IL
/
2718 Loveland St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

2718 Loveland St

2718 Loveland Street · (630) 414-5729
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Naperville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2718 Loveland Street, Naperville, IL 60564
Wood Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $1850 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1624 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 BR-study Duplex near Schools, Library, Shopping - Property Id: 112361

Very spacious, very bright Duplex, 3 BR, Study 2.5 bath, Fireplace, Deck, Family Room Open to Kitchen. 2 Story Living / Dining. Newer appliances. 9 ft ceilings on 1st floor. Attached Garage. Interior lot but walk to Schools, Parks, Library, Shopping, and Restaurants. Highly rated Neuqua Valley High School and Welch Elementary. No smoking, good credit, good income.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/112361
Property Id 112361

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5808465)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2718 Loveland St have any available units?
2718 Loveland St has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2718 Loveland St have?
Some of 2718 Loveland St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2718 Loveland St currently offering any rent specials?
2718 Loveland St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2718 Loveland St pet-friendly?
No, 2718 Loveland St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naperville.
Does 2718 Loveland St offer parking?
Yes, 2718 Loveland St does offer parking.
Does 2718 Loveland St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2718 Loveland St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2718 Loveland St have a pool?
No, 2718 Loveland St does not have a pool.
Does 2718 Loveland St have accessible units?
No, 2718 Loveland St does not have accessible units.
Does 2718 Loveland St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2718 Loveland St has units with dishwashers.
Does 2718 Loveland St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2718 Loveland St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2718 Loveland St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Brookdale on the Park
1652 Brookdale Rd
Naperville, IL 60563
Railway Plaza
507 Railway Dr
Naperville, IL 60563
The Views of Naperville
701 Royal Saint George Dr
Naperville, IL 60563
Ashwood Place Apartments
4209 Pond Willow Road
Naperville, IL 60564
Windscape of Naperville
896 Benedetti Dr
Naperville, IL 60563
803 Corday at Naperville
803 Corday Dr
Naperville, IL 60540
Whispering Trails Apartments
103 S Testa Dr
Naperville, IL 60540
Bristol Station
704 Greenwood Cir
Naperville, IL 60563

Similar Pages

Naperville 1 BedroomsNaperville 2 Bedrooms
Naperville Apartments with ParkingNaperville Dog Friendly Apartments
Naperville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILAurora, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, IL
Oak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, IL
Glenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILGlendale Heights, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Country LakesDowntown Naperville
Ashwood Park

Apartments Near Colleges

North Central CollegeCity Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State UniversityRoosevelt University
University of Chicago
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity