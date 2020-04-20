All apartments in Naperville
Last updated April 23 2020 at 5:26 AM

15 Foxcroft Road

15 Foxcroft Road · (708) 574-3241
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15 Foxcroft Road, Naperville, IL 60565
Naper Carriage Hill

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 15-127 · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Exceptionally maintained unit for rent, available 4/1. Two story condo with 2 large bedrooms and 1-1/2 baths; gorgeous hardwood floors on the first level; kitchen features granite countertops and SS appliances, including a new microwave, new garbage disposal and pantry. Brand new washer/dryer in unit. Separate dining area with cozy fireplace. New sliding glass doors with access to private patio is great for BBQ-ing in the Summer! Newer windows too! District 203 schools and under a 10 minute drive to downtown Naperville. One assigned parking space and one space in a detached garage. Quiet community with access to clubhouse and pool (recently updated). Application, credit and background check required. No pets, no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Foxcroft Road have any available units?
15 Foxcroft Road has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15 Foxcroft Road have?
Some of 15 Foxcroft Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Foxcroft Road currently offering any rent specials?
15 Foxcroft Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Foxcroft Road pet-friendly?
No, 15 Foxcroft Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naperville.
Does 15 Foxcroft Road offer parking?
Yes, 15 Foxcroft Road does offer parking.
Does 15 Foxcroft Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 Foxcroft Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Foxcroft Road have a pool?
Yes, 15 Foxcroft Road has a pool.
Does 15 Foxcroft Road have accessible units?
No, 15 Foxcroft Road does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Foxcroft Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Foxcroft Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Foxcroft Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Foxcroft Road does not have units with air conditioning.
