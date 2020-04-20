15 Foxcroft Road

Amenities

Exceptionally maintained unit for rent, available 4/1. Two story condo with 2 large bedrooms and 1-1/2 baths; gorgeous hardwood floors on the first level; kitchen features granite countertops and SS appliances, including a new microwave, new garbage disposal and pantry. Brand new washer/dryer in unit. Separate dining area with cozy fireplace. New sliding glass doors with access to private patio is great for BBQ-ing in the Summer! Newer windows too! District 203 schools and under a 10 minute drive to downtown Naperville. One assigned parking space and one space in a detached garage. Quiet community with access to clubhouse and pool (recently updated). Application, credit and background check required. No pets, no smoking.