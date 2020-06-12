Apartment List
/
IL
/
murphysboro
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:55 AM

11 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Murphysboro, IL

Finding an apartment in Murphysboro that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1829 Spruce St
1829 Spruce Street, Murphysboro, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1829 Spruce St Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - This beautiful spacious home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This house boasts tall ceilings and plenty of natural light. Pets are allowed with additional fee. Call S.I.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2126 Pine St.
2126 Pine Street, Murphysboro, IL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
2 Bedroom for Rent - Cute 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom single family home. This home has a nice sized fenced in backyard with a patio and garage! Rent $900/mo + $900 Security Deposit. Please call S.I.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1027 Maple St.
1027 Maple Street, Murphysboro, IL
2 Bedrooms
$700
1027 Maple St. Available 08/01/20 Cute older home in Murphysboro, available August 1! - Look at this 2 bedroom home that has a screened in front porch and dry basement.
Results within 5 miles of Murphysboro

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
705 S. Dixon
705 South Dixon Avenue, Carbondale, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
705 S. Dixon Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with Garage - 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home located in a quiet residential area. Beautiful parquet floors throughout the home and fresh paint has been done.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
900 W Willow
900 West Willow Street, Carbondale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$800
1500 sqft
3 Bedroom home on Linden in Carbondale! - This single family home has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. It features a full basement and a finished half story for even more storage or a kids playroom.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2000 W. Sunset
2000 West Sunset Drive, Carbondale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1500 sqft
2000 W. Sunset Available 07/01/20 Cute home on Sunset in Carbondale, right behind Murdale Shopping Center Available 7/1/20! - This is a very well maintained home with plenty of space.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
600 W. Mill St.
600 West Mill Street, Carbondale, IL
1 Bedroom
$590
550 sqft
Cozy, comfortable 1X1 bedroom apartments available for immediate move ins. Short term leases available.

1 of 18

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1713 West Sunset
1713 West Sunset Drive, Carbondale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1288 sqft
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Home - This is a very well maintained home with plenty of space. The kitchen has nice flooring and a breakfast bar. In the living room, you will find a beautiful fireplace and new soft carpet.
Results within 10 miles of Murphysboro

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
422 S. Marion St
422 South Marion Street, Carbondale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$990
422 S.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
517 E. Fisher
517 E Fisher St, Carbondale, IL
2 Bedrooms
$800
2 Bedroom for Rent just right down the street from Attucks Park! - This single family home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath with a very spacious yard! With it being right next to the park, makes for a great starter home to rent.

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
258 Krysher Rd
258 Krysher Rd, Jackson County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
2 Bedroom Home in Makada - Check out this absolutely beautiful home in Makanda! This 2 bedroom, and 2 bathroom house in in the perfect spot for any nature lover out there.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Murphysboro, IL

Finding an apartment in Murphysboro that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Murphysboro Apartments with ParkingMurphysboro Dog Friendly Apartments
Murphysboro Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cape Girardeau, MOJackson, MO
Carbondale, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Southeast Missouri State University