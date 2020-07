20 West Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage key fob access package receiving elevator 24hr maintenance bbq/grill clubhouse coffee bar fire pit internet access yoga

COME HOME TO 20 WEST



20 West Luxury Apartments in Mt. Prospect, IL, is impeccably designed with you in mind. Find the perfect layout at our pet-friendly community - 20 West offers upscale junior, 1, and 2-bedroom floor plans.



Whip up a new recipe in your brand-new kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, ceramic tile backsplash, and plank flooring. Enjoy modern conveniences, including your own in-home washer and dryer, state-of-the-art fitness center, 24/7 Luxer One package system, exclusive Club Lincoln discounts, and an attached restaurant with al fresco dining, all just steps from the Mount Prospect Metra station. Call our leasing team today to schedule your virtual tour of our Mt. Prospect, IL apartments for rent!