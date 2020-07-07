8920 Austin Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage key fob access

Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $250 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by July 24th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free!



You’ll make long-lasting memories in this one-of-a-kind home! As you enter this 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Morton Grove, you’re greeted with the beautiful hardwood flooring, open layout and bright interior design. Enjoy cooking your favorite meals in the fully updated kitchen that features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a breakfast bar, and stylish tile backsplash. The bedrooms all have cozy, plush carpeting and great closet space.



This Smart Home comes with remote access to the Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat. Other features include: Washer/Dryer, Private Driveway, Partially Fenced-In Backyard, One Car Garage. Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Unit is Pet-Friendly.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.