All apartments in Morton Grove
Find more places like 8920 Austin Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Morton Grove, IL
/
8920 Austin Avenue
Last updated July 7 2020 at 6:38 PM

8920 Austin Avenue

8920 Austin Avenue · (866) 833-0449
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Morton Grove
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

8920 Austin Avenue, Morton Grove, IL 60053
Morton Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,299

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
key fob access
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $250 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by July 24th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free!

You’ll make long-lasting memories in this one-of-a-kind home! As you enter this 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Morton Grove, you’re greeted with the beautiful hardwood flooring, open layout and bright interior design. Enjoy cooking your favorite meals in the fully updated kitchen that features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a breakfast bar, and stylish tile backsplash. The bedrooms all have cozy, plush carpeting and great closet space.

This Smart Home comes with remote access to the Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat. Other features include: Washer/Dryer, Private Driveway, Partially Fenced-In Backyard, One Car Garage. Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Unit is Pet-Friendly.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8920 Austin Avenue have any available units?
8920 Austin Avenue has a unit available for $2,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8920 Austin Avenue have?
Some of 8920 Austin Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8920 Austin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8920 Austin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8920 Austin Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8920 Austin Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8920 Austin Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8920 Austin Avenue offers parking.
Does 8920 Austin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8920 Austin Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8920 Austin Avenue have a pool?
No, 8920 Austin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8920 Austin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8920 Austin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8920 Austin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8920 Austin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8920 Austin Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8920 Austin Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 8920 Austin Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Morton Grove 2 BedroomsMorton Grove 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Morton Grove Apartments with BalconiesMorton Grove Apartments with Garages
Morton Grove Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILHinsdale, ILGlen Ellyn, ILBrookfield, ILWauconda, IL
River Forest, ILCicero, ILAddison, ILAlsip, ILElmwood Park, ILGlencoe, ILChicago Ridge, ILLemont, ILGrayslake, ILRound Lake, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity