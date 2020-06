Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Must see this modern newer professional designed 3 bedroom apartment on the first floor with basement. Professionally designed two flat home with high end finishes. hardwood thurout. 42" mocha color cabinets, granite c-tops, high end stainless steel appliances, stone & glass back splash, washer & dryer, walk to train, close to highway, close to shopping, come see this one. finished basement and a paver patio with one exterior parking pad site.