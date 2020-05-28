All apartments in Morton Grove
Morton Grove, IL
6340 Capulina Avenue
Last updated May 28 2020 at 7:07 PM

6340 Capulina Avenue

6340 Capulina Avenue · (847) 975-2199
Morton Grove
Apartments with Garage
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Location

6340 Capulina Avenue, Morton Grove, IL 60053
Morton Grove

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4C · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
elevator
lobby
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
lobby
Large 2 BR, 2 bath apartment in elevator building with intercom entrance and lobby. 1 blk from Metra Train Station. Located in Parkview Elementary & Niles West HS district. Rent includes heat, water, 1 indoor heated garage space, 1 storage locker. In-unit laundry room with washer/dryer hookup. Central AC, wall-to-wall carpet, tile kitchen w/appliances, balcony. Main BR has XL closet + linen. No pets; minimum 2yr lease; 4 person max., $40 credit check required of 700+, no co-signors. No exceptions. agent interest

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6340 Capulina Avenue have any available units?
6340 Capulina Avenue has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6340 Capulina Avenue have?
Some of 6340 Capulina Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6340 Capulina Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6340 Capulina Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6340 Capulina Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6340 Capulina Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Morton Grove.
Does 6340 Capulina Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6340 Capulina Avenue does offer parking.
Does 6340 Capulina Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6340 Capulina Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6340 Capulina Avenue have a pool?
No, 6340 Capulina Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6340 Capulina Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6340 Capulina Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6340 Capulina Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6340 Capulina Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6340 Capulina Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6340 Capulina Avenue has units with air conditioning.
