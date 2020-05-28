6340 Capulina Avenue

Amenities
Large 2 BR, 2 bath apartment in elevator building with intercom entrance and lobby. 1 blk from Metra Train Station. Located in Parkview Elementary & Niles West HS district. Rent includes heat, water, 1 indoor heated garage space, 1 storage locker. In-unit laundry room with washer/dryer hookup. Central AC, wall-to-wall carpet, tile kitchen w/appliances, balcony. Main BR has XL closet + linen. No pets; minimum 2yr lease; 4 person max., $40 credit check required of 700+, no co-signors. No exceptions. agent interest