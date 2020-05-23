All apartments in Morris
Last updated May 23 2020 at 12:41 AM

510 Meadowbrook Lane - 1

510 Meadowbrook Ln · (630) 561-5989
Location

510 Meadowbrook Ln, Morris, IL 60450

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$920

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Located in north Morris near I-80 for quick commute. This is a hard to find first floor unit at over 900 sq. ft. is size. The unit is located in a highly coveted part of the building. You only have ONE neighbor and they live in the unit above you. No common walls with other tenants mean peace and quiet for you.

Owners have made the following improvements prior to making it available for rent:

1. Freshly painted ceiling, walls (grey), trim and doors (white).
2. New carpet throughout.
3. Bathroom improvements (Paint, lighting, vent and mirror)
4. New brushed nickel doorknobs and hinges throughout.
5. New blinds on all rooms.
6. New appliances.

Other features:

1. First floor unit.
2. Walk-in closet in master bedroom
3. Large walk-in pantry
4. Dishwasher, stove and refrigerator
5. Laundry onsite - not in unit
6. Off street parking included.
7. Non-smoking unit.
8. Pets (dog/cat) considered (Max. 1 pet Max. weight 25 lbs)
9. Landlord pays for water and garbage. Tenant pays for gas, electric and cable.

Background/Credit check will be performed.

Please visit www.AshbrookRentals.com to complete application.

Note: Applicant is hereby notified that one of the property owners is a Licensed Real Estate Broker in the State of Illinois. APPLICANT SHOULD BE AWARE THAT THE OWNERS DO NOT OFFER AGENCY AND SHOULD ACCEPT THIS AS NOTICE OF NO AGENCY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

