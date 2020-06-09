2405 Ashland Circle - 9

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Located in north Morris near I-80 for quick commute. This is a hard to find first floor unit at over 900 sq. ft. is size. The unit is located in a highly coveted part of the building. You only have ONE neighbor and they live in the unit BELOW you. No common walls with other tenants mean peace and quiet for you.



Owners have made the following improvements to this unit:



1. Freshly painted ceiling, walls (grey), trim and doors (white).

2. New carpet.

3. New vinyl plank wood flooring in dining, kitchen, bathroom and hallway.

4. Bathroom improvements (Vanity, toilet, paint, lighting, vent and mirror)

5. New brushed nickel doorknobs and hinges throughout.

6. New blinds on all rooms.

7. New appliances.

8. New switches and outlets.



Other features:



1. Top floor unit.

2. Walk-in closet in master bedroom

3. Large walk-in pantry

4. Dishwasher, stove and refrigerator

5. Laundry onsite - not in unit

6. Off street parking included.

7. Non-smoking unit.

8. RENT INCLUDES GARAGE STALL

9. Landlord pays for water and garbage. Tenant pays for gas, electric and cable.



Background/Credit check will be performed.



Please visit www.AshbrookRentals.com to complete application.



Note: Applicant is hereby notified that one of the property owners is a Licensed Real Estate Broker in the State of Illinois. APPLICANT SHOULD BE AWARE THAT THE OWNERS DO NOT OFFER AGENCY AND SHOULD ACCEPT THIS AS NOTICE OF NO AGENCY.