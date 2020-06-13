Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:50 PM

77 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Montgomery, IL

Finding an apartment in Montgomery that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2467 Prairie Crossing
2467 Prairie Crossing Drive, Montgomery, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2708 sqft
ALL BILLS INCLUDED! Gas,water,sewer,electric and trash. Pet friendly! Washer and dryer! Close to shopping. Beautiful patio; perfect for a BBQ! 4 Bedrooms, 3.
Results within 1 mile of Montgomery
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
South Farnsworth
13 Units Available
AURORA AT SUMMERFIELD
1847 Clubhouse Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,440
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
1671 sqft
Spacious homes featuring gourmet kitchens, private patios and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a modern fitness center, private garages and a swimming pool. Barely 10 miles from downtown Naperville.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
19 Units Available
Farmington Lakes
2000 Farmington Lakes Dr, Oswego, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1143 sqft
Convenient location for commuters off major thoroughfares I-88, I-55, and I-355. Residents enjoy units with stainless steel appliances, laundry, and patio or balcony. Luxury community features pool, trash valet, and clubhouse.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2237 Beresford Dr
2237 Beresford Drive, Yorkville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1656 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath with 2 Car Attached Garage! - Located in the fantastic town of Yorkville, this townhome is the total package in residential living, combining convenient location, good schools, and a reasonable rental rate.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
South Farnsworth
1 Unit Available
1662 Park Vista Lane
1662 Park Vista Lane, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1296 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
4481 East Millbrook Circle
4481 East Millbrook Circle, Yorkville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
Amazing opportunity! Enjoy open living with a floor plan that exhibits class and ease. This Cottage style Ranch and former model home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Master Bedroom includes large walk in closet.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
94 Circle Drive East
94 Circle Drive East, Boulder Hill, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1512 sqft
Great Boulder Hill ranch home now available for lease. This updated & over-sized ranch features fresh modern paint colors, an open, light and bright floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths on a large lot with mature trees.
Results within 5 miles of Montgomery
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:55pm
South East Villages
54 Units Available
Aspen Place
826 Terrace Lake Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1132 sqft
This community is convenient to Walter Payton Memorial Highway and just a short drive to Ridge Park. Recently renovated units with hardwood flooring and walk-in closets available. Residents have access to a pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
55 Units Available
Springs at Oswego
801 5th Street, Oswego, IL
Studio
$1,284
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,340
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1135 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Oswego offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
30 Units Available
Springs at Orchard Road
1801 Oak St, North Aurora, IL
Studio
$1,062
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,297
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1135 sqft
Newly-built luxury apartment community amid tree-lined streets. Floor plans include courtyard, attached garage, private balcony or patio. Stainless steel or black kitchen appliances. Pet-friendly with pet spa area.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
Waubonsee
32 Units Available
TGM Springbrook
4101 Chesapeake Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
942 sqft
Offering spacious floor plans, exceptional amenities and contemporary design features, TGM Springbrook is an upscale community with a prime location - where Aurora meets Naperville.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Fox Valley
31 Units Available
Hunter's Glen Apartments
245 N Oakhurst Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1026 sqft
Located close to I-88 with easy access to outlet malls and downtown Chicago. Lush green community with a pool, volleyball court and tennis courts. Furnished apartments available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Edgelawn Randall
21 Units Available
Orchard Village Apartments
1240 W Indian Trail Rd, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,201
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
992 sqft
The Westfield Fox Valley Shopping Center is only minutes from this community. Units include walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Residents enjoy a gym, game room, and garage parking.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Eola Yards
41 Units Available
The Aventine at Oakhurst North
2800 Pontiac Drive, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,277
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,458
1188 sqft
Live an upscale lifestyle with a large pool, state-of-the-art fitness center and dog park. Floor plans include relaxing bathtub, spacious walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Near parks and lakes for nature walks.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
17 Units Available
Randall Highlands Apartment Homes
1241 Ritter St, North Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1455 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,035
1573 sqft
Luxury homes with large closets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and game room on site. Easy access to I-88. Near Fox Valley Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
9 Units Available
Reserve at Fox River
1222 Market Place Dr, Yorkville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,408
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1171 sqft
Located in the heart of fast growing Yorkville IL, The Reserve at Fox River is the perfect place to call home. We are located across the street from grocery stores, banks, and many restaurants.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:28pm
Far East
9 Units Available
Lakeview Townhomes at Fox Valley
168 Gregory St, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1080 sqft
These townhome-style apartments offer ample amenities and lots of space. Includes on-site pool and sundeck, fitness center and miles of trails. Homes offer in-unit washer and dryer, walk-in closets, and newer appliances.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Ashwood Park
5 Units Available
Ashwood Place Apartments
4209 Pond Willow Road, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,394
1370 sqft
A charming place to live with high-end finishes and modern amenities. On-site bike path, 24-hour emergency maintenance, and green space. Apartments offer carpeting and modern appliances. Next to a park area.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1406 Orchid St
1406 Orchid Street, Yorkville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1520 sqft
Beautiful 3-Bedroom Townhome in Yorkville! - Located in beautiful Autumn Creek Condominium Association in the City of Yorkville, this townhome is the total package in residential living, combining convenient location, good schools, and a reasonable

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eola Yards
1 Unit Available
628 Declaration Ln
628 Declaration Lane, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1790 sqft
Move into this gorgeous town home- This is a 2 bedroom, Loft, 2.5 bath and a 2 car garage home. Recently painted and carpeted . Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Master Bedroom features a full private bath and walk in closet.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fox Valley
1 Unit Available
177 gregory st 17
177 Gregory Street, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
890 sqft
Quaint and airy retreat - Property Id: 298014 Open floor ok. With family room dining room. Main bedroom is 15x12 the other is 10x11. All utilities except for electric are included. Close to all major highways. Comes fully furnished with.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Near West Galena
1 Unit Available
1 S View St
1 South View Street, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$825
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Spacious One Bedroom - Property Id: 74774 Wonderful One bedroom apartment in a lovely award winning court yard building!. Hardwood floors, spacious floor plan. Laundry facilities on premise. Public transportation in front of building.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Far Southeast
1 Unit Available
2543 Hillsboro Blvd
2543 Hillsboro Boulevard, Aurora, IL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2543 Hillsboro Blvd Available 07/10/20 Two Story Townhome in Washington Square Aurora - Three bedroom, two and a half bath townhome in Washington Square.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4455 103
4455 103rd Street, Will County, IL
1 Bedroom
$675
750 sqft
Orchard Hills - Property Id: 143208 Great Location by the Cherry vale mall Brand new flooring and appliances. Lower Level with sliding glass doors that lead into the courtyard.
City Guide for Montgomery, IL

"Make me an angel that flies from Montgomery Make me a poster of an old rodeo / Just give me one thing that I can hold on to / To believe in this living is just a hard way to go." - "Angel from Montgomery" by John Prine

Montgomery's population has been growing fast: it shot up from 5,471 in 2000 to 18,438 in 2010, according to census data. This puts Montgomery in the top 10 list of fastest growing municipalities in Illinois. So what makes Montgomery so popular? Well, part of it is proximity to Chicago, but this village has a lot more to offer than just its position hanging onto Chicago's coat tails. Partly it's the pleasant environment on the banks of the Fox River, consisting of many acres of parks and open spaces that attracts new residents. For others it is the great range of smart, modern homes built since the turn of the millennium. And, of course, many of the people who move here are glad to be within just a few minutes' drive from Aurora, where employment and entertainment opportunities abound. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Montgomery, IL

Finding an apartment in Montgomery that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

