77 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Montgomery, IL
"Make me an angel that flies from Montgomery Make me a poster of an old rodeo / Just give me one thing that I can hold on to / To believe in this living is just a hard way to go." - "Angel from Montgomery" by John Prine
Montgomery's population has been growing fast: it shot up from 5,471 in 2000 to 18,438 in 2010, according to census data. This puts Montgomery in the top 10 list of fastest growing municipalities in Illinois. So what makes Montgomery so popular? Well, part of it is proximity to Chicago, but this village has a lot more to offer than just its position hanging onto Chicago's coat tails. Partly it's the pleasant environment on the banks of the Fox River, consisting of many acres of parks and open spaces that attracts new residents. For others it is the great range of smart, modern homes built since the turn of the millennium. And, of course, many of the people who move here are glad to be within just a few minutes' drive from Aurora, where employment and entertainment opportunities abound. See more
Finding an apartment in Montgomery that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.