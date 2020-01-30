2 bedroom rental. Charming country setting, lots of updates, clean and ready to move in. Large spacious rooms, built in shelves/bookcases, laminate flooring appliances included. Private back yard, and best of all the owner mows the grass.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1042 Gilmore Lake Road have any available units?