1042 Gilmore Lake Road
Last updated January 30 2020 at 2:13 AM

1042 Gilmore Lake Road

1042 Gilmore Lake Road · (618) 281-7700
Location

1042 Gilmore Lake Road, Monroe County, IL 62298

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$900

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 987 sqft

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 bedroom rental. Charming country setting, lots of updates, clean and ready to move in. Large spacious rooms, built in shelves/bookcases, laminate flooring appliances included. Private back yard, and best of all the owner mows the grass.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1042 Gilmore Lake Road have any available units?
1042 Gilmore Lake Road has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1042 Gilmore Lake Road currently offering any rent specials?
1042 Gilmore Lake Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1042 Gilmore Lake Road pet-friendly?
No, 1042 Gilmore Lake Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monroe County.
Does 1042 Gilmore Lake Road offer parking?
No, 1042 Gilmore Lake Road does not offer parking.
Does 1042 Gilmore Lake Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1042 Gilmore Lake Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1042 Gilmore Lake Road have a pool?
No, 1042 Gilmore Lake Road does not have a pool.
Does 1042 Gilmore Lake Road have accessible units?
No, 1042 Gilmore Lake Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1042 Gilmore Lake Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1042 Gilmore Lake Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1042 Gilmore Lake Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1042 Gilmore Lake Road does not have units with air conditioning.
