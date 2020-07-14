All apartments in Moline
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

River Oaks

1215 24th Street Pl · (309) 518-1787
Rent Special
Apply Today and take $300 off your first months rent! Call for details.
Location

1215 24th Street Pl, Moline, IL 61265
Forest Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 209 · Avail. Sep 4

$725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit 311 · Avail. now

$725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit 113 · Avail. now

$730

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from River Oaks.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
recently renovated
furnished
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
online portal
Come visit us at River Oaks Apartments, a wonderful community secluded in the trees on the bluff near downtown Moline. River Oaks offers spacious newly remodeled one and two bedroom apartments located in the heart of downtown Moline.
During the summer, relax at the swimming pool at our Pine Ridge Apartment Community, and enjoy a beautifully landscaped view. We have a dedicated team focused on meeting our resident's needs and concerns.
At River Oaks Apartments, you are on near the City bus line, close to restaurants, shopping, entertainment, major employers, and easy access to I-74 and I-80.
Please browse our beautiful photo gallery, floor plans, and amenities. We have convenient applications and online payments to help serve our residents better.
At River Oaks, our apartments are newly remodeled and spacious with new appliances, kitchen cabinets, countertops, blinds, air conditioners, ample closet space, and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does River Oaks have any available units?
River Oaks has 3 units available starting at $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does River Oaks have?
Some of River Oaks's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is River Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
River Oaks is offering the following rent specials: Apply Today and take $300 off your first months rent! Call for details.
Is River Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, River Oaks is pet friendly.
Does River Oaks offer parking?
Yes, River Oaks offers parking.
Does River Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
No, River Oaks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does River Oaks have a pool?
Yes, River Oaks has a pool.
Does River Oaks have accessible units?
No, River Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does River Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, River Oaks has units with dishwashers.
Does River Oaks have units with air conditioning?
Yes, River Oaks has units with air conditioning.
