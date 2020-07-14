Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher recently renovated furnished bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool 24hr maintenance garage cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly cc payments e-payments hot tub internet access online portal

Come visit us at River Oaks Apartments, a wonderful community secluded in the trees on the bluff near downtown Moline. River Oaks offers spacious newly remodeled one and two bedroom apartments located in the heart of downtown Moline.

During the summer, relax at the swimming pool at our Pine Ridge Apartment Community, and enjoy a beautifully landscaped view. We have a dedicated team focused on meeting our resident's needs and concerns.

At River Oaks Apartments, you are on near the City bus line, close to restaurants, shopping, entertainment, major employers, and easy access to I-74 and I-80.

Please browse our beautiful photo gallery, floor plans, and amenities. We have convenient applications and online payments to help serve our residents better.

At River Oaks, our apartments are newly remodeled and spacious with new appliances, kitchen cabinets, countertops, blinds, air conditioners, ample closet space, and much more.