All apartments in Moline
Find more places like Moline High School Lofts.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Moline, IL
/
Moline High School Lofts
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

Moline High School Lofts

1001 16th St · (309) 204-9404
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Moline
See all
Overlook
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1001 16th St, Moline, IL 61265
Overlook

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1001-207 · Avail. now

$850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 801 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1001-205 · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 953 sqft

Unit 1001-406 · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1164 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Moline High School Lofts.

Amenities

24hr maintenance
gym
air conditioning
ceiling fan
elevator
business center
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
24hr maintenance
bike storage
business center
conference room
Conveniently located blocks from Moline's vibrant downtown, high on 16th St. hill in the Overlook Historic District, Moline High School Loft Apartments is Gorman & Company's third housing development with live/work homes for artists and the creative class. Featuring state-of-the-art amenities including an exercise facility, movie theater, and a business center, these loft apartments combine the best of the 1915 architecture with quality living of today. Perched high on a hill overlooking the Mississippi and its fertile river valley, these one, two, and three bedroom homes are affordable to households of all incomes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Moline High School Lofts have any available units?
Moline High School Lofts has 3 units available starting at $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Moline High School Lofts have?
Some of Moline High School Lofts's amenities include 24hr maintenance, gym, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Moline High School Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Moline High School Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Moline High School Lofts pet-friendly?
No, Moline High School Lofts is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moline.
Does Moline High School Lofts offer parking?
No, Moline High School Lofts does not offer parking.
Does Moline High School Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
No, Moline High School Lofts does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Moline High School Lofts have a pool?
No, Moline High School Lofts does not have a pool.
Does Moline High School Lofts have accessible units?
No, Moline High School Lofts does not have accessible units.
Does Moline High School Lofts have units with dishwashers?
No, Moline High School Lofts does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Moline High School Lofts have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Moline High School Lofts has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Moline High School Lofts?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Moline Enterprise Lofts
1871 River Dr
Moline, IL 61265
River Oaks
1215 24th Street Pl
Moline, IL 61265
Pine Ridge
3632 Pine Ridge Ct
Moline, IL 61265

Similar Pages

Moline 1 BedroomsMoline 2 Bedrooms
Moline Apartments with GymMoline Dog Friendly Apartments
Moline Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Davenport, IABettendorf, IA
East Moline, ILCarbon Cliff, IL
Muscatine, IARock Island, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Moline

Apartments Near Colleges

Augustana CollegePalmer College of Chiropractic
Saint Ambrose University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity