Moline High School Lofts

Amenities
Conveniently located blocks from Moline's vibrant downtown, high on 16th St. hill in the Overlook Historic District, Moline High School Loft Apartments is Gorman & Company's third housing development with live/work homes for artists and the creative class. Featuring state-of-the-art amenities including an exercise facility, movie theater, and a business center, these loft apartments combine the best of the 1915 architecture with quality living of today. Perched high on a hill overlooking the Mississippi and its fertile river valley, these one, two, and three bedroom homes are affordable to households of all incomes.