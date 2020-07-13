Moline High School Lofts

Amenities

24hr maintenance gym air conditioning ceiling fan elevator business center

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym 24hr maintenance bike storage business center conference room

Conveniently located blocks from Moline's vibrant downtown, high on 16th St. hill in the Overlook Historic District, Moline High School Loft Apartments is Gorman & Company's third housing development with live/work homes for artists and the creative class. Featuring state-of-the-art amenities including an exercise facility, movie theater, and a business center, these loft apartments combine the best of the 1915 architecture with quality living of today. Perched high on a hill overlooking the Mississippi and its fertile river valley, these one, two, and three bedroom homes are affordable to households of all incomes.