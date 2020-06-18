All apartments in Moline
1320 5th Ave. - 201

1320 5th Avenue · (563) 265-1101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1320 5th Avenue, Moline, IL 61265
Downtown Moline

Price and availability

Amenities

Large 2 bedroom, 1 bath Loft Style unit in downtown Moline. Walking distance to restaurants, bars, riverfront, bike paths and the TaxSlayer Center. Landlord pays water, trash and sewer. No pets or smoking.

Address: 1320 5th Ave. #201, Moline IL 61265
Unit Features: Central AC and heat, secure entrance, ceiling fans, large closets, on-site laundry, elevator, exposed brick, tall ceilings, sprinkler system, stove, microwave, fridge, dishwasher and garbage disposal.

Rent $900 - Deposit $500 - Application Fee $30

Call: 563-265-1101 (texting not available) or email: parkwildqc@gmail.com

For additional units, visit www.parkwildproperties.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1320 5th Ave. - 201 have any available units?
1320 5th Ave. - 201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moline, IL.
What amenities does 1320 5th Ave. - 201 have?
Some of 1320 5th Ave. - 201's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1320 5th Ave. - 201 currently offering any rent specials?
1320 5th Ave. - 201 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 5th Ave. - 201 pet-friendly?
No, 1320 5th Ave. - 201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moline.
Does 1320 5th Ave. - 201 offer parking?
Yes, 1320 5th Ave. - 201 does offer parking.
Does 1320 5th Ave. - 201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1320 5th Ave. - 201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 5th Ave. - 201 have a pool?
No, 1320 5th Ave. - 201 does not have a pool.
Does 1320 5th Ave. - 201 have accessible units?
No, 1320 5th Ave. - 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 5th Ave. - 201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1320 5th Ave. - 201 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1320 5th Ave. - 201 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1320 5th Ave. - 201 has units with air conditioning.
