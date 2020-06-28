/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 28 2020
9 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Mokena, IL
Last updated June 28
1 Unit
Colette Highlands
10701 Gabrielle Lane
10701 Gabrielle Ln, Orland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1817 sqft
A must see! Nicely updated 2 Bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with attached 2 car garage. Located in desirable Colette Highlands! Nice open concept. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and eating area with sliding doors leading to balcony.
Last updated March 25
1 Unit
Crystal Tree
14713 Golf Road
14713 Golf Road, Orland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1900 sqft
Fantastic End Unit W/ Private Entrance Nestled On The 9th Tee In Pristine Crystal Tree Golf/Country Club. Newer Stainless Steel Appliances, Eat-in Kitchen W/ Pass-thru To Family Rm. Bay Windows. Beautiful Hardwood.
Last updated June 28
11 Units
The Park Towers
3905 Tower Dr, Richton Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
975 sqft
Conveniently located in Richton Park close to Metra station, restaurants and the Central Park Wetlands. Pet-friendly community offers maintenance and online payments. Bright, open spaces include expansive windows and beautiful views.
Last updated June 28
9 Units
Ninety7Fifty on the Park
9750 Crescent Park Cir, Orland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1197 sqft
Near Orland Park Forest Preserve with access to downtown Orland Park's vibrant shopping and dining scene. Comfortable living with plenty of closet space, hardwood flooring and granite counters. Great gym, pool and outdoor fire pit.
Last updated June 28
10 Units
Residences of Orland Park Crossing
9510 140th St, Orland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,261
1365 sqft
Apartments range from traditional units in four-story buildings to charming townhomes or row home designs complete with attached garages. Moments from La Grange Road and Southwest Hwy.
Last updated June 28
92 Units
Highland Ridge
16234 West 143rd Street, Lockport, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1207 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Your new home awaits at beautiful Highland Ridge.
Last updated June 22
1 Unit
15824 PEGGY Lane
15824 Peggy Lane, Oak Forest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Third floor rental available in great location. Unit features 2 large bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and spacious balcony. Well-maintained building is located in Crime-Free Housing neighborhood.
Last updated June 28
1 Unit
Westgate Valley
13312 Greenleaf Court
13312 Greenleaf Court, Palos Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1450 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13312 Greenleaf Court in Palos Heights. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 22
1 Unit
3633 147th Place
3633 147th Place, Midlothian, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
980 sqft
Spacious 2 bedrooms with 2 full baths, large bedrooms, and living space. Fenced in yard, close to parks, metra, public transportation, schools, shopping and churches.
