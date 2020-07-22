Apartment List
18 Apartments for rent in Minooka, IL with garages

Minooka apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
1703 Waters Edge Drive
1703 Waters Edge Drive, Minooka, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1446 sqft
AWESOME TOWN HOME IN THE HEART OF MINOOKA. SUPER GREAT LOCATION & CLOSE TO EVERYTHING. FRESHLY PAINTED WITH NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT. KITCHEN AND FOYER FEATURE HARDWOOD FLOORS. 3 BEDROOMS & 2.5 BATHS. 1ST FLOOR LAUNDRY.

1 Unit Available
201 Slalom Court
201 Slalom Court, Minooka, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3100 sqft
Check out our interactive 3D tour! Beautiful Ranch situated on almost 3/4 acre lot with 3+ car attached garage with lake view in NinoVan Lake Estates! Open floor plan boasts sunny Family Room with soaring ceiling, built-in wall units, cozy
1 Unit Available
23501 West McClintock Road
23501 Mcclintock Road, Channahon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
2660 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 3.1 bath Home! Fenced yard and a 2.5 car garage. First floor Master Bedroom with luxury bath, mud/laundry room, a formal dining room with tray ceiling, and a wood-burning fireplace. Second floor there is a great room.

1 Unit Available
1608 Shady Oak Road
1608 Shady Oak Road, Joliet, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,275
2110 sqft
Fabulous house in Theodore's Ridge! The first level offers a dining room, 1/2 bath, kitchen and living room, a great big laundry room with attached 2 car garage.

1 Unit Available
4447 Timber Ridge Court
4447 Timber Ridge Court, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1142 sqft
4447 Timber Ridge Court Available 09/07/20 2Br/2Ba Rental Home - First Floor - 2 Bedroom and 2 Bath unit in Joliet / Shorewood area at intersection of I55 and Rt. 52 (Jefferson) 1 Car Garages available at $99 per month. Pet Policy; Under 35 pounds.

1 Unit Available
4342 Timber Ridge Court
4342 Timber Ridge Court, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1100 sqft
Chestnut - 2Br/2Ba Rental Home - First Floor - 2 Bedroom and 2 Bath unit in Joliet / Shorewood area at intersection of I55 and Rt. 52 (Jefferson) 1 Car Garages available at $99 per month. Pet Policy; Under 35 pounds. $250 Deposit and $35 per Month.

1 Unit Available
4344 Timber Ridge Court
4344 Timber Ridge Court, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1203 sqft
4344 Timber Ridge Court Available 08/07/20 Chestnut - 2Br/2Ba Rental Home - Second Floor - 2 Bedroom and 2 Bath unit in Joliet / Shorewood area at intersection of I55 and Rt. 52 (Jefferson) 1 Car Garages available at $99 per month.

1 Unit Available
4352 Timber Ridge Court
4352 Timber Ridge Court, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
4352 Timber Ridge Court Available 08/07/20 Emery Oak-2Br/2Ba Rental Home-First Floor - 2 Bedroom and 2 Bath unit in Joliet / Shorewood area at intersection of I55 and Rt. 52 (Jefferson) 1 Car Garages available at $99 per month.

1 Unit Available
4300 Timber Ridge Court
4300 Timber Ridge Court, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1120 sqft
4300 Timber Ridge Court Available 08/10/20 2Br/2Ba Rental Home - First Floor - 2 Bedroom and 2 Bath unit in Joliet / Shorewood area at intersection of I55 and Rt. 52 (Jefferson) 1 Car Garages available at $99 per month. Pet Policy; Under 35 pounds.
1 Unit Available
Silver Leaf
3502 Meadow Lily Drive
3502 Meadow Lily Drive, Joliet, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1520 sqft
Located in the fantastic city of Joliet, this townhome is the total package in residential living, combining convenient location, good schools, and a reasonable rental rate.

1 Unit Available
Hampton Glen
1417 Broadlawn Drive
1417 Broadlawn Drive, Joliet, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1458 sqft
Nicely updated 3 Bedroom 2 bath home with full unfinished basement in Hampton Glen Subdivision. Living Room with Bay Window for lots of natural light. Large yard for entertaining. 2 car attached garage. Washer/Dryer included.

1 Unit Available
2506 Paradise Cir
2506 Paradise Circle, Joliet, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
2506 Paradise Cir Available 08/01/20 3 bd 2.5 ba water view home Plainfield - 3 bd 2.5 ba with a spectacular water view. Eat in kitchen and formal dining room. Vaulted ceilings, master suite and walk in closets! 2 car garage.

1 Unit Available
2370 Woodhill Ct
2370 Woodhill Court, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Very Clean and Nice 2 BR 1.5 BA detached town home in Riverside Townes.

1 Unit Available
Idyleside
321 Morris Street
321 Morris Street, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1144 sqft
Why rent an apartment when you can live in this adorable house with your own fenced yard and deck? Conveniently located near I80 and recently remodeled with all new laminate flooring, recessed lighting, new paint, and new bathrooms.

1 Unit Available
4141 OAK TREE Lane
4141 Oak Tree Lane, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1250 sqft
2-Story Townhome In Exceptional Old Oaks Subdivision Features New Flooring, New Carpeting, New Appliances, Freshly Painted & Ready For You.

1 Unit Available
The Streams of Plainfield
24504 SLEEPY HOLLOW Lane
24504 Sleepy Hollow Lane, Plainfield, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2760 sqft
BEAUTIFUL HOME! HARDWOOD FLOORS*LIVING ROOM HAS FRENCH DOORS*FORMAL DINING ROOM*SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM OPENS to MASSIVE KITCHEN with STAINLESS APPLIANCES*PANTRY*LOADS OF COUNTER & CABINET SPACE*MORNING or SUN ROOM*MASTER SUITE BOASTS LARGE WIC &

1 Unit Available
Hacker
2301 Bicentennial Avenue
2301 Bicentennial Avenue, Crest Hill, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1000 sqft
VAILABLE TO MOVE IN 5/15/2020, 3RD FLOOR UNIT 2 LARGE BEDROOMS, 1 BATH, 1 CAR GARAGE. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND NEWER KITCHEN APPLIANCES. LAUNDRY IN UNIT. GAS HEAT WITH CENTRAL AIR. NEW FLOORING IN LIVING ROOM, SLIDING DOOR LEADS TO BALCONY.

1 Unit Available
2303 Ashland Drive
2303 Ashland Drive, Morris, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
FOR RENT: English basement two level 3 bedroom duplex with large fenced back yard. All appliances stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, washer, dryer. Low maintenance laminate flooring on main level. Carpet on lower level. 2 Full bathrooms.
City Guide for Minooka, IL

Minooka was -- and still is -- the highest point in Illinois on the Rock Island Line.

Early railroad workers called Minooka "Summit." Interestingly, there is no hill by the train tracks. The tracks were actually lowered in the 1920s so trains could make the grade into Minooka's tracks, which lie 13 to 15 feet below the level of city streets. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Minooka, IL

Minooka apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

