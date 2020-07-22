18 Apartments for rent in Minooka, IL with garages
Minooka was -- and still is -- the highest point in Illinois on the Rock Island Line.
Early railroad workers called Minooka "Summit." Interestingly, there is no hill by the train tracks. The tracks were actually lowered in the 1920s so trains could make the grade into Minooka's tracks, which lie 13 to 15 feet below the level of city streets. See more
Minooka apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.