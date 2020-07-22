Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM

9 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Minooka, IL

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Minooka provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle ... Read Guide >

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
1703 Waters Edge Drive
1703 Waters Edge Drive, Minooka, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1446 sqft
AWESOME TOWN HOME IN THE HEART OF MINOOKA. SUPER GREAT LOCATION & CLOSE TO EVERYTHING. FRESHLY PAINTED WITH NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT. KITCHEN AND FOYER FEATURE HARDWOOD FLOORS. 3 BEDROOMS & 2.5 BATHS. 1ST FLOOR LAUNDRY.

1 of 34

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
201 Slalom Court
201 Slalom Court, Minooka, IL
Check out our interactive 3D tour! Beautiful Ranch situated on almost 3/4 acre lot with 3+ car attached garage with lake view in NinoVan Lake Estates! Open floor plan boasts sunny Family Room with soaring ceiling, built-in wall units, cozy
Results within 5 miles of Minooka

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
23501 West McClintock Road
23501 Mcclintock Road, Channahon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
2660 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 3.1 bath Home! Fenced yard and a 2.5 car garage. First floor Master Bedroom with luxury bath, mud/laundry room, a formal dining room with tray ceiling, and a wood-burning fireplace. Second floor there is a great room.

1 of 2

Last updated July 23 at 06:40 AM
1 Unit Available
1608 Shady Oak Road
1608 Shady Oak Road, Joliet, IL
Fabulous house in Theodore's Ridge! The first level offers a dining room, 1/2 bath, kitchen and living room, a great big laundry room with attached 2 car garage.
Results within 10 miles of Minooka

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 06:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Silver Leaf
3502 Meadow Lily Drive
3502 Meadow Lily Drive, Joliet, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1520 sqft
Located in the fantastic city of Joliet, this townhome is the total package in residential living, combining convenient location, good schools, and a reasonable rental rate.

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Hampton Glen
1417 Broadlawn Drive
1417 Broadlawn Drive, Joliet, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1458 sqft
Nicely updated 3 Bedroom 2 bath home with full unfinished basement in Hampton Glen Subdivision. Living Room with Bay Window for lots of natural light. Large yard for entertaining. 2 car attached garage. Washer/Dryer included.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2506 Paradise Cir
2506 Paradise Circle, Joliet, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
2506 Paradise Cir Available 08/01/20 3 bd 2.5 ba water view home Plainfield - 3 bd 2.5 ba with a spectacular water view. Eat in kitchen and formal dining room. Vaulted ceilings, master suite and walk in closets! 2 car garage.

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
The Streams of Plainfield
24504 SLEEPY HOLLOW Lane
24504 Sleepy Hollow Lane, Plainfield, IL
BEAUTIFUL HOME! HARDWOOD FLOORS*LIVING ROOM HAS FRENCH DOORS*FORMAL DINING ROOM*SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM OPENS to MASSIVE KITCHEN with STAINLESS APPLIANCES*PANTRY*LOADS OF COUNTER & CABINET SPACE*MORNING or SUN ROOM*MASTER SUITE BOASTS LARGE WIC &

1 of 15

Last updated March 5 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
2303 Ashland Drive
2303 Ashland Drive, Morris, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
FOR RENT: English basement two level 3 bedroom duplex with large fenced back yard. All appliances stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, washer, dryer. Low maintenance laminate flooring on main level. Carpet on lower level. 2 Full bathrooms.
City Guide for Minooka, IL

Minooka was -- and still is -- the highest point in Illinois on the Rock Island Line.

Early railroad workers called Minooka "Summit." Interestingly, there is no hill by the train tracks. The tracks were actually lowered in the 1920s so trains could make the grade into Minooka's tracks, which lie 13 to 15 feet below the level of city streets. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Minooka, IL

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Minooka provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.

Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.

Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in Minooka. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.

