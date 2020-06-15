Amenities
14607 karlov - Property Id: 210902
$300 OFF RENT!!! Two bedroom 1.5 bath on quiet block in Midlothian. Large eat-in kitchen, good size bedroom, plenty of closet space, extra half bath in master bedroom carpet, and heat included. Near major shopping expressways and Metra station. Pets allowed 1 month security deposit. Must be able to provide gross proof of income 3x rent, no evictions, criminal background and credit check will be done. Pictures are representative of typical units and may not be the unit advertised. If interested please Call or text Eddie 773-616-2669
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/210902
Property Id 210902
(RLNE5820410)