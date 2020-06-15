All apartments in Midlothian
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

14607 Karlov

14607 Karlov Avenue · (773) 616-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14607 Karlov Avenue, Midlothian, IL 60445

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1.5 baths, $1050 · Avail. now

$1,050

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
14607 karlov - Property Id: 210902

$300 OFF RENT!!! Two bedroom 1.5 bath on quiet block in Midlothian. Large eat-in kitchen, good size bedroom, plenty of closet space, extra half bath in master bedroom carpet, and heat included. Near major shopping expressways and Metra station. Pets allowed 1 month security deposit. Must be able to provide gross proof of income 3x rent, no evictions, criminal background and credit check will be done. Pictures are representative of typical units and may not be the unit advertised. If interested please Call or text Eddie 773-616-2669
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/210902
Property Id 210902

(RLNE5820410)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14607 Karlov have any available units?
14607 Karlov has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 14607 Karlov currently offering any rent specials?
14607 Karlov isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14607 Karlov pet-friendly?
Yes, 14607 Karlov is pet friendly.
Does 14607 Karlov offer parking?
No, 14607 Karlov does not offer parking.
Does 14607 Karlov have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14607 Karlov does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14607 Karlov have a pool?
No, 14607 Karlov does not have a pool.
Does 14607 Karlov have accessible units?
No, 14607 Karlov does not have accessible units.
Does 14607 Karlov have units with dishwashers?
No, 14607 Karlov does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14607 Karlov have units with air conditioning?
No, 14607 Karlov does not have units with air conditioning.
