All apartments in Maywood
Find more places like 2121 S 7th Ave Basement.
Home
/
Maywood, IL
/
2121 S 7th Ave Basement
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM
1 of 23
2121 S 7th Ave Basement
2121 South 7th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2121 South 7th Avenue, Maywood, IL 60153
South Maywood
Amenities
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
7th Ave Building - Property Id: 124482
Spacious Studio 1 bathroom with great lighting. On site parking site. No Utilities!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/124482
Property Id 124482
(RLNE5900670)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2121 S 7th Ave Basement have any available units?
2121 S 7th Ave Basement doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Maywood, IL
.
What amenities does 2121 S 7th Ave Basement have?
Some of 2121 S 7th Ave Basement's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2121 S 7th Ave Basement currently offering any rent specials?
2121 S 7th Ave Basement is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2121 S 7th Ave Basement pet-friendly?
Yes, 2121 S 7th Ave Basement is pet friendly.
Does 2121 S 7th Ave Basement offer parking?
Yes, 2121 S 7th Ave Basement offers parking.
Does 2121 S 7th Ave Basement have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2121 S 7th Ave Basement offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2121 S 7th Ave Basement have a pool?
No, 2121 S 7th Ave Basement does not have a pool.
Does 2121 S 7th Ave Basement have accessible units?
No, 2121 S 7th Ave Basement does not have accessible units.
Does 2121 S 7th Ave Basement have units with dishwashers?
No, 2121 S 7th Ave Basement does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2121 S 7th Ave Basement have units with air conditioning?
No, 2121 S 7th Ave Basement does not have units with air conditioning.
