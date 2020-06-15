1407 Charleston Ave

Amenities

granite counters parking ceiling fan some paid utils internet access range

Brand new remodel available March 1, 2020. 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit with complimentary WiFi internet included with rent.



Building under new ownership. Excellent downtown location in the heart of the Mattoon business district.



Interior remodel features all new soft-close white shaker kitchen cabinets, granite kitchen countertops, new LED lighting fixtures throughout apartment and ceiling fan in bedroom. New luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the entire apartment. New paint on trim, walls, and ceiling. This is the nicest and newest apartment building in this price range in town!



(RLNE5719396)