All apartments in Mattoon
Find more places like 1407 Charleston Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mattoon, IL
/
1407 Charleston Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1407 Charleston Ave

1407 Charleston Avenue · (217) 345-6210
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1407 Charleston Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Prosper Properties · Avail. now

$605

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
parking
ceiling fan
some paid utils
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Brand new remodel available March 1, 2020. 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit with complimentary WiFi internet included with rent.

Building under new ownership. Excellent downtown location in the heart of the Mattoon business district.

Interior remodel features all new soft-close white shaker kitchen cabinets, granite kitchen countertops, new LED lighting fixtures throughout apartment and ceiling fan in bedroom. New luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the entire apartment. New paint on trim, walls, and ceiling. This is the nicest and newest apartment building in this price range in town!

(RLNE5719396)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1407 Charleston Ave have any available units?
1407 Charleston Ave has a unit available for $605 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1407 Charleston Ave have?
Some of 1407 Charleston Ave's amenities include granite counters, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1407 Charleston Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1407 Charleston Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1407 Charleston Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1407 Charleston Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mattoon.
Does 1407 Charleston Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1407 Charleston Ave does offer parking.
Does 1407 Charleston Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1407 Charleston Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1407 Charleston Ave have a pool?
No, 1407 Charleston Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1407 Charleston Ave have accessible units?
No, 1407 Charleston Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1407 Charleston Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1407 Charleston Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1407 Charleston Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1407 Charleston Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1407 Charleston Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Champaign, ILDecatur, IL
Urbana, ILSullivan, IL
Savoy, ILCharleston, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Parkland College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity