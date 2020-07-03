All apartments in Matteson
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:16 AM

4202 Lindenwood Drive - 1A

4202 Lindenwood Drive · (312) 872-0232
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4202 Lindenwood Drive, Matteson, IL 60443

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
SPACIOUS 1 BED 1 BATH IN SOUTH SUBURBAN MATTESON! THIS UNIT HAS BEEN WELL MAINTAINED! HARDWOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE UNIT. VERY SPACIOUS WITH A LARGE OPEN LIVING ROOM DINING ROOM COMBO! BALCONY OFF THE LIVING ROOM WITH SLIDING GLASS DOORS! BASEBOARD HEATING SO LOW GAS BILL. PARKING IN THE REAR! ACCEPTING HOUSING VOUCHERS! CALL TODAY FOR A SHOWING!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4202 Lindenwood Drive - 1A have any available units?
4202 Lindenwood Drive - 1A has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4202 Lindenwood Drive - 1A have?
Some of 4202 Lindenwood Drive - 1A's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4202 Lindenwood Drive - 1A currently offering any rent specials?
4202 Lindenwood Drive - 1A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4202 Lindenwood Drive - 1A pet-friendly?
No, 4202 Lindenwood Drive - 1A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Matteson.
Does 4202 Lindenwood Drive - 1A offer parking?
Yes, 4202 Lindenwood Drive - 1A offers parking.
Does 4202 Lindenwood Drive - 1A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4202 Lindenwood Drive - 1A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4202 Lindenwood Drive - 1A have a pool?
No, 4202 Lindenwood Drive - 1A does not have a pool.
Does 4202 Lindenwood Drive - 1A have accessible units?
No, 4202 Lindenwood Drive - 1A does not have accessible units.
Does 4202 Lindenwood Drive - 1A have units with dishwashers?
No, 4202 Lindenwood Drive - 1A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4202 Lindenwood Drive - 1A have units with air conditioning?
No, 4202 Lindenwood Drive - 1A does not have units with air conditioning.

