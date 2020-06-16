Rent Calculator
Marion, IL
1005 Otis Street
1005 Otis Street
1005 North Otis Street
Location
1005 North Otis Street, Marion, IL 62959
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
1 bed 1 bath bungalow for rent in Marion Illinois. Washer dryer hookup, stove and refrigerator included. Baseboard heat and window AC, all floors are tile for easy cleanup.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1005 Otis Street have any available units?
1005 Otis Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Marion, IL
.
What amenities does 1005 Otis Street have?
Some of 1005 Otis Street's amenities include w/d hookup, air conditioning, and range.
Amenities section
.
Is 1005 Otis Street currently offering any rent specials?
1005 Otis Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 Otis Street pet-friendly?
No, 1005 Otis Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Marion
.
Does 1005 Otis Street offer parking?
No, 1005 Otis Street does not offer parking.
Does 1005 Otis Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1005 Otis Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 Otis Street have a pool?
No, 1005 Otis Street does not have a pool.
Does 1005 Otis Street have accessible units?
No, 1005 Otis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 Otis Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1005 Otis Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1005 Otis Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1005 Otis Street has units with air conditioning.
