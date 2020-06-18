Rent Calculator
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
203 Willow Street
203 Willow Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
203 Willow Street, Maple Park, IL 60151
Amenities
garage
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 203 Willow Street have any available units?
203 Willow Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Maple Park, IL
.
What amenities does 203 Willow Street have?
Some of 203 Willow Street's amenities include garage, ceiling fan, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 203 Willow Street currently offering any rent specials?
203 Willow Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 Willow Street pet-friendly?
No, 203 Willow Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Maple Park
.
Does 203 Willow Street offer parking?
Yes, 203 Willow Street does offer parking.
Does 203 Willow Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 Willow Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 Willow Street have a pool?
No, 203 Willow Street does not have a pool.
Does 203 Willow Street have accessible units?
No, 203 Willow Street does not have accessible units.
Does 203 Willow Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 203 Willow Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 203 Willow Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 203 Willow Street does not have units with air conditioning.
