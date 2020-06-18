All apartments in Maple Park
Find more places like 203 Willow Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maple Park, IL
/
203 Willow Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

203 Willow Street

203 Willow Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

203 Willow Street, Maple Park, IL 60151

Amenities

garage
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 Willow Street have any available units?
203 Willow Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Park, IL.
What amenities does 203 Willow Street have?
Some of 203 Willow Street's amenities include garage, ceiling fan, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 Willow Street currently offering any rent specials?
203 Willow Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 Willow Street pet-friendly?
No, 203 Willow Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maple Park.
Does 203 Willow Street offer parking?
Yes, 203 Willow Street does offer parking.
Does 203 Willow Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 Willow Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 Willow Street have a pool?
No, 203 Willow Street does not have a pool.
Does 203 Willow Street have accessible units?
No, 203 Willow Street does not have accessible units.
Does 203 Willow Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 203 Willow Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 203 Willow Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 203 Willow Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, IL
Elgin, ILDowners Grove, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILRockford, ILWoodridge, ILSycamore, ILDeKalb, ILHampshire, ILPingree Grove, ILYorkville, ILNorth Aurora, IL
Geneva, ILHuntley, ILMontgomery, ILSouth Elgin, ILOswego, ILWest Dundee, ILLake in the Hills, ILCarpentersville, ILAlgonquin, ILBoulder Hill, ILCrystal Lake, ILBartlett, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College