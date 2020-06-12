Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:28 AM

29 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Macomb, IL

Finding an apartment in Macomb that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
433 N. Johnson #1
433 N Johnson St, Macomb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
433 N. Johnson #1 Available 07/01/20 - (RLNE2614898)

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
427 N. Albert
427 North Albert Street, Macomb, IL
1 Bedroom
$480
427 N. Albert Available 07/01/20 MUST SEE 1-Bedroom Apartment with a great location! - This apartment is in great condition, and provides a very large living space! Call us today to set up a showing! (RLNE2614831)

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
809 W. Carroll
809 West Carroll Street, Macomb, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,180
809 W. Carroll Available 10/01/20 This Place is the Real Deal! - Here we have the total package! This house offers a great living area and 4 awesome bedrooms. It also a very nice front and back deck! Located in a very nice neighborhood as well.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
446 W. Pierce St
446 West Pierce Street, Macomb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$700
990 sqft
446 W Pierce St - This three bedroom home is located less than 1 block from Western Illinois University. This home includes washer and dryer, both front and back deck, and free off street parking. (RLNE2619749)

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
418 W. Chandler
418 West Chandler Street, Macomb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$930
You'll be sorry if you don't snag this 3 Bedroom DEAL! - This darling house has been recently renovated and remodeled. Fresh paint, full bathroom, and full kitchen remodel giving this house some serious modern flair.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
533 N. Johnson
533 North Johnson Street, Macomb, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,180
4 bedroom with large yard - (RLNE2503103)

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
425 N. Johnson #2
425 North Johnson Street, Macomb, IL
1 Bedroom
$475
425 N. Johnson #2 Available 09/01/20 Spacious studio apartment. - (RLNE1854656)

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
727 W Calhoun St
727 West Calhoun Street, Macomb, IL
4 Bedrooms
$800
1220 sqft
727 W Calhoun St - A four bedroom home located on Calhoun St just 2 blocks from Western Illinois University includes a washer & dryer, front and back porches, and plenty of free off-street parking. Pets are welcome! (RLNE2619906)

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1742 W. Jackson
1742 West Jackson Street, Macomb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$700
Cozy 3 Bedroom Family House! - This small 3 bedroom house offers a very practical floor plan. Washer and dryer included right off the kitchen. A nice front deck, and a huge backyard to be used. (RLNE1854833)

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
425 N. Johnson #1
425 N Johnson St, Macomb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$700
3 Bedroom House on N. Johnson St! - Here we have a 3 bedroom house located on N. Johnson St.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
331 W. Wheeler
331 West Wheeler Street, Macomb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$700
331 W. Wheeler Available 07/01/20 2 bedroom close to campus. - (RLNE1854812)

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
523 N. Johnson
523 North Johnson Street, Macomb, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
523 N. Johnson Available 07/01/20 AMAZING 4 Bedroom House! - This house has so much to offer! It has a brand new remodeled kitchen, living room, bathrooms, and laundry area. Has a basement with plenty of storage room.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
926 N. Charles #1
926 North Charles Street, Macomb, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$550
Two Huge Bedrooms!!! - This two bedroom apartment is very close to Q lot. Bedrooms are both very decently sized. Call 309-836-6300 to schedule an appointment! (RLNE1854136)

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
809 W Calhoun St
809 West Calhoun Street, Macomb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$750
2540 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
809 W Calhoun St - This five bedroom home located on Calhoun St just 2 blocks from Western Illinois University includes a washer & dryer, front and back porches, and plenty of free off-street parking. Pets are welcome! (RLNE1828972)

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
530 W Pierce St
530 West Pierce Street, Macomb, IL
5 Bedrooms
$800
1185 sqft
530 W Pierce St - This recently remodeled, five bedroom home is located across the lawn from Western Illinois University on W Pierce St. This home includes a spacious back deck, washer & dryer, and a full unfinished basement.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
221 W. Washington
221 West Washington Street, Macomb, IL
1 Bedroom
$695
Spacious 1 bedroom house. Utilities included! - (RLNE1854711)

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
521 N. Lafayette #1
521 N Lafayette St, Macomb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$750
UNIQUE Apartment on N. Lafayette St! - This apartment offers a very unique layout. These 3 bedrooms and living area are very spacious and offers room for an eat in kitchen as well.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
723 W Calhoun St
723 West Calhoun Street, Macomb, IL
4 Bedrooms
$800
1145 sqft
723 W Calhoun St Available 07/01/20 723 W Calhoun St - A four bedroom home located on Calhoun St just 2 blocks from Western Illinois University includes a washer & dryer, front and back porches, and plenty of free off-street parking.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
325 S. Lafayette #1
325 S Lafayette St, Macomb, IL
1 Bedroom
$625
325 S. Lafayette #1 Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 1-bedroom with so much character and charm! - This apartment is located just steps south of the downtown square in Macomb. It is full of original woodwork, character and French doors.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
306 N. Charles
306 North Charles Street, Macomb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$795
3 bedroom house. - (RLNE1854830)

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
716 N. McArthur
716 North Mcarthur Street, Macomb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$975
716 N. McArthur Available 09/01/20 3 Bedroom with SWEET BACK DECK! - If you want a great house with an awesome back deck, then this is the house for you. Has a big dining room and living room.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
322 W. Calhoun #1
322 W Calhoun St, Macomb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$825
322 W. Calhoun #1 Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom house with hard wood floors. - (RLNE1854128)

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
215 N Ward St
215 North Ward Street, Macomb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$780
915 sqft
215 N Ward St - This cute three bedroom duplex is located 2 blocks from Western Illinois University with Go West bus stops nearby. (RLNE1829121)

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
522 W Orchard St
522 West Orchard Drive, Macomb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$720
522 W Orchard St Available 06/01/20 522 W Orchard St - This two bedroom home is located near Western Illinois University. This home offers two spacious bedrooms, washer & dryer and a nice back deck. Pets Are Welcome! (RLNE2242183)
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Macomb, IL

Finding an apartment in Macomb that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

