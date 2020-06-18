Rent Calculator
Home
/
Macomb, IL
/
425 N. Johnson #2
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
425 N. Johnson #2
425 North Johnson Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
425 North Johnson Street, Macomb, IL 61455
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
425 N. Johnson #2 Available 09/01/20 Spacious studio apartment. -
(RLNE1854656)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 425 N. Johnson #2 have any available units?
425 N. Johnson #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Macomb, IL
.
Is 425 N. Johnson #2 currently offering any rent specials?
425 N. Johnson #2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 N. Johnson #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 425 N. Johnson #2 is pet friendly.
Does 425 N. Johnson #2 offer parking?
No, 425 N. Johnson #2 does not offer parking.
Does 425 N. Johnson #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 425 N. Johnson #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 N. Johnson #2 have a pool?
No, 425 N. Johnson #2 does not have a pool.
Does 425 N. Johnson #2 have accessible units?
No, 425 N. Johnson #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 425 N. Johnson #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 425 N. Johnson #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 425 N. Johnson #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 425 N. Johnson #2 does not have units with air conditioning.
