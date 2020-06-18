Rent Calculator
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM
325 N. Charles
325 North Charles Street
No Longer Available
325 North Charles Street, Macomb, IL 61455
in unit laundry
in unit laundry
325 N. Charles Available 08/01/21 -
(RLNE2868387)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 325 N. Charles have any available units?
325 N. Charles doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Macomb, IL
.
Is 325 N. Charles currently offering any rent specials?
325 N. Charles isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 N. Charles pet-friendly?
No, 325 N. Charles is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Macomb
.
Does 325 N. Charles offer parking?
No, 325 N. Charles does not offer parking.
Does 325 N. Charles have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 325 N. Charles offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 N. Charles have a pool?
No, 325 N. Charles does not have a pool.
Does 325 N. Charles have accessible units?
No, 325 N. Charles does not have accessible units.
Does 325 N. Charles have units with dishwashers?
No, 325 N. Charles does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 325 N. Charles have units with air conditioning?
No, 325 N. Charles does not have units with air conditioning.
