3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:54 PM
96 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lynwood, IL
Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
19809 Brook Avenue
19809 Brook Avenue, Lynwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1075 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated May 4 at 10:35am
1 Unit Available
20018 Lakewood Avenue
20018 Lakewood Avenue, Lynwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1173 sqft
Lovely single-family home, with all new appliances, in house washer dryer and central heating/cooling. Located on a quiet street. It has spacious bedrooms and closets. Large fenced in backyard for outdoor time. Attached garage for parking.
Results within 5 miles of Lynwood
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
South River
1 Unit Available
663 East 160th Place
663 East 160th Place, South Holland, IL
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
216 East Maple Drive
216 Maple Drive, Glenwood, IL
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
1556 178th Place
1556 178th Place, Hammond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
792 sqft
1556 178th Place is a beautiful single-family home located in Hammond, IN. The 2 bedrooms and living room are complete with central air and wood vinyl flooring. The 1 bathroom is newly remolded and has a shower surround.
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Normandy Villas
1 Unit Available
23 Peyton Drive
23 Peyton Drive, Chicago Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1653 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
3465 East 170th Street
3465 East 170th Street, Lansing, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1008 sqft
*Move in by 6/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Glenwood Manor
1 Unit Available
229 West Rainbow Drive
229 Rainbow Drive, Glenwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1279 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom Tri-level home in Glenwood Manor subdivision was updated in 2016** **Washer/dryer included**Maximum 2 pets allowed**No pit bulls or Rottweilers** This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central District
1 Unit Available
16845 Ingleside Avenue
16845 Ingleside Avenue, South Holland, IL
Available 06/15/20 Beautiful split level on quiet block - Property Id: 83869 Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 home with updated kitchen and bath. Located on quit block with nice fenced in yard Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
322 155th Place.
322 155th Place, Calumet City, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 bedroom, 1 bathroom HOME AVAILABLE FOR RENT IN CALUMET CITY - Come and see this cozy three bedroom home for rent in Calumet City. One bathroom. Home has central-air to keep cool in the upcoming summer heat. Wood floors throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bernice
1 Unit Available
17153 Oakwood
17153 Oakwood Avenue, Lansing, IL
Huge 4 bedroom Home Available - To Schedule Click Link: https://blueprint-investments.youcanbook.me For Questions: Call or Text 312-260-9903 17153 Oakwood Ave. Lansing, IL 4 bedrooms 1 bathroom Rent: $1400.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2128 Ridge Road
2128 Ridge Road, Highland, IN
4 bedroom with tons of space, minutes from 80/94 - You do not want to miss out on this GORGEOUS 4 bedroom home located across from Highland's 330 acre park and golf course, Wicker Park.
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
24124 S Lakeside Trl
24124 Lakeside Tr, Will County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
Lakeside property with shared wraparound deck, garden, waterfall, and pond.
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
1 Unit Available
2119 221st
2119 221st Street, Sauk Village, IL
Terms: One year lease
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
1 Unit Available
8034 Howard Avenue
8034 Howard Avenue, Munster, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1152 sqft
RANCH home featuring 3 Bedrooms and 1 bathroom located just a few houses away from a cul-de-sac. REMODELED KITCHEN and BATHROOM! Beautiful hardwood floors in living room and throughout bedrooms. Large Living Room window with lots of natural light.
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
1 Unit Available
250 East Maple Drive
250 Maple Drive, Glenwood, IL
CHARMING SPLIT LEVEL 4 BD/2BA HOME IN GLENWOOD. THIS BEAUTIFULLY WELL MAINTAINED HOME HAS 2 LEVELS OF LIVING SPACE.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
17707 Community Street
17707 Community Street, Lansing, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE NOW! LARGE 4 BEDROOM AND 2 BATHROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE IN LANSING.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Holbrooks
1 Unit Available
916 193rd Place
916 193rd Place, Cook County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1175 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 916 193rd Place in Cook County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1801 East 223rd Street
1801 223rd Street, Sauk Village, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Updated- awesome 3 bedroom ranch home offers a great layout with a large updated family room- bright living room with picture window offering natural light to show off all the new updates , large eat-in kitchen with upgraded appliances, flooring
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
17927 School Street
17927 School Street, Lansing, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1129 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 bath newly rehabbed ranch house. 1.5 car Garage. New Stainless Steel appliances. New washer and dryer. A lot of kitchen cabinet space. The house has a deck and a fenced yard. Close to highways, schools, and shopping areas.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
24626 South Klemme Road
24626 South Klemme Road, Will County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3435 sqft
RELAX LIKE A BOSS IN YOUR OWN PIECE OF SUBURBAN PARADISE COMPLETE WITH LAKE, STABLES AND BOAT ** **BRAND NEW A/C ** **GORGEOUS NEW HARDWOOD FLOORS AND 12 FT CEILINGS ** ** BRAND NEW & COMPLETELY RENOVATED BATHROOMS ** You had enough of crowds and
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2511 222nd Place
2511 222nd Place, Sauk Village, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
720 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2511 222nd Place in Sauk Village. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Glenwood Manor
1 Unit Available
506 North Longwood Drive
506 Longwood Drive, Glenwood, IL
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 506 North Longwood Drive in Glenwood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1205 Emerald Avenue
1205 Emerald Avenue, Chicago Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
Spacious unit! Nice unit! Features 3 bedrooms 1 bath located on 1st floor.
