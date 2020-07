Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry

Are you looking for a new place to call home in New Berlin school district? Connor Properties has exactly what you're looking for! This adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex with w/d hookup, all electric units, and shared patio/yard in Loami is perfect for you. Call or text (217)483-9900 to schedule a viewing!