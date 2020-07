Amenities

24hr laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool hot tub tennis court on-site laundry 24hr laundry coffee bar game room online portal pool table smoke-free community

Lakeside Apartments in Lisle, Illinois 60532 is pet friendly and smoke free with spacious interiors! All apartments feature a balcony or patio and walk in closets. Remodeled kitchens are equipped with GE energy saving appliances, cherry finished cabinets and a built in microwave. Remodeled bathrooms have marble counters and chrome fixtures. New 24 hour fitness center, two new clubhouses, on site recycling, tennis court and two lakeside pools. 5 minutes to Naperville, 25 minutes to OHare and Midway Airports, 20 minutes to Chicago. Newly renovated apartment homes now available!