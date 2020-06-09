All apartments in Lindenhurst
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:23 PM

2303 Honeysuckle Court

2303 Honeysuckle Court · (847) 367-5861
Location

2303 Honeysuckle Court, Lindenhurst, IL 60046

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1876 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available now! Freshly painted and brand-new luxury vinyl flooring on main and upper levels. Bright and open living room opens to the dining room, perfect for family gatherings. In the kitchen you will find a breakfast bar and all stainless-steel appliances featuring a brand-new refrigerator and brand-new oven. Step out the slider to your patio where you can enjoy your private yard with views of the Fen forest preserve. Enjoy the colors of the crab apple tree as it blooms or the harvest from the pear tree. Upstairs you will find the master bedroom with private half bath, 2 additional bedrooms with generous closet space and full bath. The lower level provides separation from the other levels and can be a great space for added living or a place for the kids to go and play. Great school district! Close to so much; shopping, restaurants, and more! No pets, no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2303 Honeysuckle Court have any available units?
2303 Honeysuckle Court has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2303 Honeysuckle Court have?
Some of 2303 Honeysuckle Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2303 Honeysuckle Court currently offering any rent specials?
2303 Honeysuckle Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2303 Honeysuckle Court pet-friendly?
No, 2303 Honeysuckle Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lindenhurst.
Does 2303 Honeysuckle Court offer parking?
Yes, 2303 Honeysuckle Court does offer parking.
Does 2303 Honeysuckle Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2303 Honeysuckle Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2303 Honeysuckle Court have a pool?
No, 2303 Honeysuckle Court does not have a pool.
Does 2303 Honeysuckle Court have accessible units?
No, 2303 Honeysuckle Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2303 Honeysuckle Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2303 Honeysuckle Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2303 Honeysuckle Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2303 Honeysuckle Court does not have units with air conditioning.
