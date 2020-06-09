2303 Honeysuckle Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Available now! Freshly painted and brand-new luxury vinyl flooring on main and upper levels. Bright and open living room opens to the dining room, perfect for family gatherings. In the kitchen you will find a breakfast bar and all stainless-steel appliances featuring a brand-new refrigerator and brand-new oven. Step out the slider to your patio where you can enjoy your private yard with views of the Fen forest preserve. Enjoy the colors of the crab apple tree as it blooms or the harvest from the pear tree. Upstairs you will find the master bedroom with private half bath, 2 additional bedrooms with generous closet space and full bath. The lower level provides separation from the other levels and can be a great space for added living or a place for the kids to go and play. Great school district! Close to so much; shopping, restaurants, and more! No pets, no smoking.