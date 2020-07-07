Rent Calculator
945 8th Avenue
945 South 8th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
945 South 8th Avenue, La Grange, IL 60525
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 945 8th Avenue have any available units?
945 8th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
La Grange, IL
.
Is 945 8th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
945 8th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 945 8th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 945 8th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in La Grange
.
Does 945 8th Avenue offer parking?
No, 945 8th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 945 8th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 945 8th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 945 8th Avenue have a pool?
No, 945 8th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 945 8th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 945 8th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 945 8th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 945 8th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 945 8th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 945 8th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
