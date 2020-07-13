20730 Long Meadows Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool garage tennis court

Outstanding & sprawling brick ranch nestled on a plush acre lot ready for its next occupant! This custom dream home has been renovated from top to bottom & features an expansive open concept floor plan w/ hardwood flooring throughout, a elegant kitchen w/ designer finishes, 42" custom cabinets, granite counters, premium stainless appliances, a custom floor to ceiling stone fireplace , wet bar, elegant trim / detail throughout, huge master bed w/ ensuite bathroom, finished basement w/ newly remodeled bathroom / bedroom, gorgeous three season room w/ heat, & endless windows / natural light to name a few! Your professionally landscaped yard boasts paradisal magazine views, professional landscaping, mature trees, plush garden, privacy, brick walkway, fire pit, and a massive deck perfect for entertaining! Just steps away from Farmington Pool & Tennis Club, leisure, sport, and fun in the sun await! Stellar location just minutes from Deer Park Mall, restaurants, the expressway, restaurants, and Metra! Nothing left to do but move in, make it yours today!