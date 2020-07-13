All apartments in Kildeer
Kildeer, IL
20730 Long Meadows Drive
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:11 AM

20730 Long Meadows Drive

20730 North Long Meadows Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20730 North Long Meadows Drive, Kildeer, IL 60047
The Meadows of Kildeer

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Outstanding & sprawling brick ranch nestled on a plush acre lot ready for its next occupant! This custom dream home has been renovated from top to bottom & features an expansive open concept floor plan w/ hardwood flooring throughout, a elegant kitchen w/ designer finishes, 42" custom cabinets, granite counters, premium stainless appliances, a custom floor to ceiling stone fireplace , wet bar, elegant trim / detail throughout, huge master bed w/ ensuite bathroom, finished basement w/ newly remodeled bathroom / bedroom, gorgeous three season room w/ heat, & endless windows / natural light to name a few! Your professionally landscaped yard boasts paradisal magazine views, professional landscaping, mature trees, plush garden, privacy, brick walkway, fire pit, and a massive deck perfect for entertaining! Just steps away from Farmington Pool & Tennis Club, leisure, sport, and fun in the sun await! Stellar location just minutes from Deer Park Mall, restaurants, the expressway, restaurants, and Metra! Nothing left to do but move in, make it yours today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20730 Long Meadows Drive have any available units?
20730 Long Meadows Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kildeer, IL.
What amenities does 20730 Long Meadows Drive have?
Some of 20730 Long Meadows Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20730 Long Meadows Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20730 Long Meadows Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20730 Long Meadows Drive pet-friendly?
No, 20730 Long Meadows Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kildeer.
Does 20730 Long Meadows Drive offer parking?
Yes, 20730 Long Meadows Drive offers parking.
Does 20730 Long Meadows Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20730 Long Meadows Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20730 Long Meadows Drive have a pool?
Yes, 20730 Long Meadows Drive has a pool.
Does 20730 Long Meadows Drive have accessible units?
No, 20730 Long Meadows Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20730 Long Meadows Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20730 Long Meadows Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 20730 Long Meadows Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 20730 Long Meadows Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
