501 W Union St A

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

$341 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 296442



501 W Union St Jonesboro, IL 62952

1135 sq feet. (lot size 0.5)

Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Carport and front porch



GREAT LOW PRICED Fixer Upper !! Needs new floors.



NEW PRICE REDUCTION !! Here is an opportunity for you to pay less than local rent with the added benefit of homeownership.

No Banks, No Credit.

Low Down Payment of $2,000

$341.00 Monthly payments plus taxes and insurance.

Sale Price $33,000.00



This property is being offered on an Owner Financed 20 year Contract for Deed with NO Balloon payment or prepayment penalty!

In order to qualify, you must have verifiable income greater than 4 times the monthly payment and a clean rental history for starters.

The monthly payment shown does not include taxes and insurance.

Property is sold in AS-IS condition to serious buyers who inspect the property thoroughly.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296442

