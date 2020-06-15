All apartments in Jonesboro
Jonesboro, IL
501 W Union St A
Last updated June 15 2020

501 W Union St A

501 West Union Street · (727) 291-8088
Location

501 West Union Street, Jonesboro, IL 62952

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
fireplace
carpet
$341 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 296442

501 W Union St Jonesboro, IL 62952
1135 sq feet. (lot size 0.5)
Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Carport and front porch

GREAT LOW PRICED Fixer Upper !! Needs new floors.

NEW PRICE REDUCTION !! Here is an opportunity for you to pay less than local rent with the added benefit of homeownership.
No Banks, No Credit.
Low Down Payment of $2,000
$341.00 Monthly payments plus taxes and insurance.
Sale Price $33,000.00

This property is being offered on an Owner Financed 20 year Contract for Deed with NO Balloon payment or prepayment penalty!
In order to qualify, you must have verifiable income greater than 4 times the monthly payment and a clean rental history for starters.
The monthly payment shown does not include taxes and insurance.
Property is sold in AS-IS condition to serious buyers who inspect the property thoroughly.
Property Id 296442

(RLNE5841843)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

