Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated oven Property Amenities business center carport gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance hot tub internet access package receiving

Welcome to The Birches Apartments! Live in one of the friendliest communities in Joliet, IL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes and thoughtful amenities. You’ll have easy access to nearby Jefferson and Republic and can enjoy the convenience of bus stops on property and train just 8 miles away. The Birches Apartments is just minutes from Lewis University and Joliet Community College, as well as all the shopping, dining and entertainment that nearby Louis Joliet Mall has to offer.The Birches Apartments offers its residents unique studio, one or two-bedroom apartment homes and spacious two and three-bedroom townhomes, in addition to exclusive amenities such as a large swimming pool and sundeck, brand new fitness center and business center.We invite you to browse our photo gallery and schedule your appointment, or drop by and visit us today for your personal tour!