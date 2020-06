Amenities

pet friendly new construction garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage new construction

Chestnut - 2Br/2Ba Rental Home - First Floor - New Construction (Please note availability is dependent upon building completion and subject to final occupancy approval. Move-in dates subject to change.)



2 Bedroom and 2 Bath unit in Joliet / Shorewood area at intersection of I55 and Rt. 52 (Jefferson)



1 Car Garages available at $99 per month.



Pet Policy; Under 35 pounds. $250 Deposit and $35 per Month.



Please note square footage measurement are approximate.



Please go to KiplingGrp.com to apply (Subject to $50 application fee)



(RLNE5780651)