Joliet, IL
1500 Blackthorn Drive
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

1500 Blackthorn Drive

1500 Blackthorn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1500 Blackthorn Drive, Joliet, IL 60586

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 Blackthorn Drive have any available units?
1500 Blackthorn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Joliet, IL.
How much is rent in Joliet, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Joliet Rent Report.
What amenities does 1500 Blackthorn Drive have?
Some of 1500 Blackthorn Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 Blackthorn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1500 Blackthorn Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 Blackthorn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1500 Blackthorn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Joliet.
Does 1500 Blackthorn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1500 Blackthorn Drive does offer parking.
Does 1500 Blackthorn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1500 Blackthorn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 Blackthorn Drive have a pool?
No, 1500 Blackthorn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1500 Blackthorn Drive have accessible units?
No, 1500 Blackthorn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 Blackthorn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1500 Blackthorn Drive has units with dishwashers.
