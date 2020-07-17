Rent Calculator
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM
1100 North 11th Street
1100 North 11th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1100 North 11th Street, Jefferson County, IL 62864
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 07/17/20 1100 House - Property Id: 307231
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/307231
Property Id 307231
(RLNE5915960)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1100 North 11th Street have any available units?
1100 North 11th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jefferson County, IL
.
What amenities does 1100 North 11th Street have?
Some of 1100 North 11th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1100 North 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1100 North 11th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 North 11th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1100 North 11th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1100 North 11th Street offer parking?
No, 1100 North 11th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1100 North 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1100 North 11th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 North 11th Street have a pool?
No, 1100 North 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1100 North 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 1100 North 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 North 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1100 North 11th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1100 North 11th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1100 North 11th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
