258 Krysher Rd

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2 Bedroom Home in Makada - Check out this absolutely beautiful home in Makanda!



This 2 bedroom, and 2 bathroom house in in the perfect spot for any nature lover out there. Right down the road from Midland Hills Country Club, with a nice big porch, and one car garage underneath. Rent is now only $950/month, with a $950 security deposit! Utilities are not included, and pets are welcome here for an additional fee. Applicants are required to complete a rental application with S.I. Property Management, and an application with the Country Club to be able to move in to this home. Midland Hills Country Club members have full access to the 200+ acres surrounding this part of Makanda.



Give us a call today at 618-457-8200 to set up a showing!



(RLNE5194540)