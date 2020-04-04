All apartments in Jackson County
Find more places like 258 Krysher Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jackson County, IL
/
258 Krysher Rd
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:24 AM

258 Krysher Rd

258 Krysher Rd · (618) 457-8200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

258 Krysher Rd, Jackson County, IL 62958

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 258 Krysher Rd · Avail. now

$950

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 Bedroom Home in Makada - Check out this absolutely beautiful home in Makanda!

This 2 bedroom, and 2 bathroom house in in the perfect spot for any nature lover out there. Right down the road from Midland Hills Country Club, with a nice big porch, and one car garage underneath. Rent is now only $950/month, with a $950 security deposit! Utilities are not included, and pets are welcome here for an additional fee. Applicants are required to complete a rental application with S.I. Property Management, and an application with the Country Club to be able to move in to this home. Midland Hills Country Club members have full access to the 200+ acres surrounding this part of Makanda.

Give us a call today at 618-457-8200 to set up a showing!

(RLNE5194540)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 258 Krysher Rd have any available units?
258 Krysher Rd has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 258 Krysher Rd currently offering any rent specials?
258 Krysher Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 258 Krysher Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 258 Krysher Rd is pet friendly.
Does 258 Krysher Rd offer parking?
Yes, 258 Krysher Rd offers parking.
Does 258 Krysher Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 258 Krysher Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 258 Krysher Rd have a pool?
No, 258 Krysher Rd does not have a pool.
Does 258 Krysher Rd have accessible units?
No, 258 Krysher Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 258 Krysher Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 258 Krysher Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 258 Krysher Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 258 Krysher Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 258 Krysher Rd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

O'Fallon, ILBelleville, ILSwansea, ILCape Girardeau, MOFairview Heights, IL
Farmington, MOMurphysboro, ILFreeburg, ILShiloh, ILJackson, MO
Carbondale, ILColumbia, ILLebanon, ILPaducah, KY

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois College
Southeast Missouri State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity