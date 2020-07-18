128 BAY Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic townhome rental. Private wooded end unit with additional windows. Cul-de-sac location. 2 story LR with fireplace. Gourmet kitchen with 42" maple cabinets, granite counters, glass tile backsplash, SS appliances, hardwood floors and a nice size eating area. 1st floor master suite includes updated bath w/granite, marble, stone separate shower with rainshower panel, Jacuzzi tub, dual sinks and Grohe faucets. Oak 6 panel doors and trim throughout. In addition to two upstairs bedrooms there is a large loft.