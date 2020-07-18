All apartments in Itasca
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:10 AM

128 BAY Drive

128 Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

128 Bay Drive, Itasca, IL 60143
North Itasca

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic townhome rental. Private wooded end unit with additional windows. Cul-de-sac location. 2 story LR with fireplace. Gourmet kitchen with 42" maple cabinets, granite counters, glass tile backsplash, SS appliances, hardwood floors and a nice size eating area. 1st floor master suite includes updated bath w/granite, marble, stone separate shower with rainshower panel, Jacuzzi tub, dual sinks and Grohe faucets. Oak 6 panel doors and trim throughout. In addition to two upstairs bedrooms there is a large loft.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 BAY Drive have any available units?
128 BAY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Itasca, IL.
What amenities does 128 BAY Drive have?
Some of 128 BAY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 BAY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
128 BAY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 BAY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 128 BAY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Itasca.
Does 128 BAY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 128 BAY Drive offers parking.
Does 128 BAY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 128 BAY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 BAY Drive have a pool?
No, 128 BAY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 128 BAY Drive have accessible units?
No, 128 BAY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 128 BAY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 128 BAY Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 128 BAY Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 128 BAY Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
