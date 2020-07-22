Apartment List
/
IL
/
ingalls park
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:08 PM

25 Apartments for rent in Ingalls Park, IL with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Ingalls Park offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bi... Read Guide >

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
32 Clairmont Avenue
32 Clairmont Avenue, Ingalls Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1080 sqft
Quiet, wooded Dead end street. Old Plank Trail Bike path at end of block. Well cared for 2 bedroom with additional office/den, 1 bath home for rent.
Results within 5 miles of Ingalls Park

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
1006 Shagbark Road
1006 Shagbark Road, New Lenox, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Main floor Two bedroom One bathroom Apartment , window ac unit. Great location near shopping and schools. New Lenox school District, Coin operated washers and dryers located in basement. Tenant pays electric and cable if desired. Owner pays water.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Cathedral Area
406 Nicholson Street
406 Nicholson Street, Joliet, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
This 3 bedroom unit is just 2 blocks away from St. Francis College ideal for students. Available fully furnished only! Need only bring your toothbrush. Short term lease to run congruent with school year. Full kitchen, modern furniture and fixtures.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
651 WHITLEY Avenue
651 Whitley Avenue, Joliet, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2018 sqft
This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Large master bedroom with marble ensuite, whirlpool tub and separate shower. Ceramic flooring in bathroom, kitchen and main level laundry room. Newer double-pane Anderson windows throughtout.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Lockport
1011 Ashley Court
1011 Ashley Court South, Lockport, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1011 Ashley Court in Lockport. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Ingalls Park
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
21 Units Available
Highpoint Apartments
Highpoint
175 S Highpoint Dr, Romeoville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,313
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1117 sqft
Situated nearby all the shopping and dining options that South Weber Road has to offer, this community features a concierge, volleyball court, gym and clubhouse for residents to enjoy. Apartments have been recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
23 Units Available
Springs at Weber Road
700 S Weber Rd, Romeoville, IL
Studio
$1,251
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,402
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,723
1123 sqft
This brand-new community has a clubhouse, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Units feature granite countertops, in-unit laundry and the option of furnished apartments. Lewis University, I-55 and Lake Renwick Preserve are all nearby.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Remington Apartments
Remington Apartment Homes
525 Fair Meadows Dr, Romeoville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1355 sqft
Remington Apartment Homes provides the ideal blend of comfort and convenience. Perfectly located, we are just minutes from I-55 with easy access to shopping centers, dining and much more. Our community has everything to accommodate your lifestyle.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Hampton Park
611 Iola Ave
611 Iola Avenue, Romeoville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
950 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Seller financing available to a well qualified purchaser with significant down payment.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
4344 Timber Ridge Court
4344 Timber Ridge Court, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1203 sqft
4344 Timber Ridge Court Available 08/07/20 Chestnut - 2Br/2Ba Rental Home - Second Floor - 2 Bedroom and 2 Bath unit in Joliet / Shorewood area at intersection of I55 and Rt. 52 (Jefferson) 1 Car Garages available at $99 per month.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
4342 Timber Ridge Court
4342 Timber Ridge Court, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1100 sqft
Chestnut - 2Br/2Ba Rental Home - First Floor - 2 Bedroom and 2 Bath unit in Joliet / Shorewood area at intersection of I55 and Rt. 52 (Jefferson) 1 Car Garages available at $99 per month. Pet Policy; Under 35 pounds. $250 Deposit and $35 per Month.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
4300 Timber Ridge Court
4300 Timber Ridge Court, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1120 sqft
4300 Timber Ridge Court Available 08/10/20 2Br/2Ba Rental Home - First Floor - 2 Bedroom and 2 Bath unit in Joliet / Shorewood area at intersection of I55 and Rt. 52 (Jefferson) 1 Car Garages available at $99 per month. Pet Policy; Under 35 pounds.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Lakewood Falls East
722 South Bayles Drive
722 Bayles Dr, Romeoville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1768 sqft
This 2 story townhome is in move in condition. 3 Bedrooms 2.5 bath's 1 car attached garage.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
14150 Sheffield Drive
14150 Shefiield Drive, Homer Glen, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1929 sqft
Spacious lofted penthouse condo in desired Homer Glen! This 2 bed 2 bath top floor condo is in pristine condition and ready for an occupant. Private balcony offer beautiful views! building offers garage parking and elevator.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
2370 Woodhill Ct
2370 Woodhill Court, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Very Clean and Nice 2 BR 1.5 BA detached town home in Riverside Townes.

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Idyleside
321 Morris Street
321 Morris Street, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1144 sqft
Why rent an apartment when you can live in this adorable house with your own fenced yard and deck? Conveniently located near I80 and recently remodeled with all new laminate flooring, recessed lighting, new paint, and new bathrooms.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
13750 BRISTLECONE Drive
13750 South Bristlecone Drive, Will County, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,575
990 sqft
LOOKS LIKE A MODEL.GORGEOUS 1 BR 1.5 BATH CHAMPLAIN MODEL.OVER LOOKING GOLF COURSE AND LAKE. WATCH THE GOLFERS TEE OFF ON THE 2ND GREEN OF THE WHITE COURSE. TOTALLY REDONE.NEW WINDOWS ,NEWER CABINETS.SS APPLIANCES BIG WALK IN CLOSET IN BEDROOM.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
908 East Street
908 East St, Lemont, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
2400 sqft
Newer construction Townhouse near downtown Lemont, in a tranquil and calm neighborhood, walk to schools, churches, and downtown lemont.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
16540 Nottingham Court
16540 Nottingham Court, Lockport, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1250 sqft
Two story townhome on cul-de-sac in Homer/Lockport area. 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bath. Attached 1 car garage. Peaceful setting. Very clean. 9 foot ceilings on lower level. Oak cabinets in kitchen. Patio and yard face private open field.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
4141 OAK TREE Lane
4141 Oak Tree Lane, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1250 sqft
2-Story Townhome In Exceptional Old Oaks Subdivision Features New Flooring, New Carpeting, New Appliances, Freshly Painted & Ready For You.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
16435 Newcastle Way
16435 Newcastle Way, Lockport, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1566 sqft
Large townhome overlooking open field in back features open first floor with laminate wood flooring, second floor loft overlooks the family room, deluxe master suite with double sinks, two car attached garage, all appliances, and a basement.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Hacker
2301 Bicentennial Avenue
2301 Bicentennial Avenue, Crest Hill, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1000 sqft
VAILABLE TO MOVE IN 5/15/2020, 3RD FLOOR UNIT 2 LARGE BEDROOMS, 1 BATH, 1 CAR GARAGE. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND NEWER KITCHEN APPLIANCES. LAUNDRY IN UNIT. GAS HEAT WITH CENTRAL AIR. NEW FLOORING IN LIVING ROOM, SLIDING DOOR LEADS TO BALCONY.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
1530 Centennial Drive - 118
1530 Centennial Drive, Joliet, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
610 sqft
Newly remodeled units, new appliances, washer and dryer in unit

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
1521 Centennial Drive - 532
1521 Centennial Drive, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
610 sqft
Newly remolded units, washer and dryer in unit, new appliances, microwave in unit.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Ingalls Park, IL

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Ingalls Park offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Ingalls Park. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Ingalls Park can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

Similar Pages

Ingalls Park 2 Bedroom ApartmentsIngalls Park Apartments with GaragesIngalls Park Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Ingalls Park Apartments with ParkingIngalls Park Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Ingalls Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsIngalls Park Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILOak Park, ILBolingbrook, IL
Downers Grove, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILJoliet, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILGlendale Heights, IL
Carol Stream, ILRomeoville, ILLisle, ILBloomingdale, ILChicago Ridge, ILLemont, ILMarkham, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College