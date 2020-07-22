Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:39 PM

38 Apartments for rent in Ingalls Park, IL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ingalls Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
323 Hebbard St
323 South Hebbard Street, Ingalls Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
2 bd 1 ba home Ingalls Park Joliet - 2 bd 1 ba home 2 car detached garage. Washer dryer hook ups in full unfinished basement. Ingalls park neighborhood. Tenant pays all utilities.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
110 Davison St.
110 Davison Street, Ingalls Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
710 sqft
110 Davison is a 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom house located in Joliet's Ingalls Park Neighborhood.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
302 Hartford Place
302 Hartford Place, Ingalls Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
800 sqft
This Joliet Ingalls Park ranch home is super clean and affordable.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
32 Clairmont Avenue
32 Clairmont Avenue, Ingalls Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1080 sqft
Quiet, wooded Dead end street. Old Plank Trail Bike path at end of block. Well cared for 2 bedroom with additional office/den, 1 bath home for rent.
1 of 7

Last updated March 9 at 09:51 PM
1 Unit Available
2513 East Cass Street
2513 E Cass St, Will County, IL
1 Bedroom
$800
500 sqft
Rarely available one bedroom rental! Clean and ready to move in. Convenient location with on-site parking. Won't last long!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
3 Units Available
Pheasant Run
1 Bradford Rd, Joliet, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community offers 24-hour maintenance, landscaped grounds, and package receiving. Units feature air conditioner, patio or balcony, and extra storage. Located near Highway 53, minutes from shopping and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
19 Units Available
Willowbridge
Woodlands of Crest Hill
1615 Arbor Ln, Crest Hill, IL
Studio
$955
374 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,109
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
845 sqft
With easy access to Route 30, these apartments offer four different floor plans to choose from. Units are spacious with plenty of storage space, and include appliances. The community has access to a gym.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Forest Park
1204 Gage St.
1204 Gage Court, Joliet, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,145
1200 sqft
1204 Gage St. is a 4 bedroom and 1 bathroom house located in Joliet. The house features a fenced yard, plenty of living space, updated kitchen, spacious bedrooms, laundry room attached garage and more.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Cathedral Area
406 Nicholson Street
406 Nicholson Street, Joliet, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
This 3 bedroom unit is just 2 blocks away from St. Francis College ideal for students. Available fully furnished only! Need only bring your toothbrush. Short term lease to run congruent with school year. Full kitchen, modern furniture and fixtures.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Cathedral Area
313 North Wilcox Street
313 Wilcox St, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1010 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 313 North Wilcox Street in Joliet. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
651 WHITLEY Avenue
651 Whitley Avenue, Joliet, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2018 sqft
This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Large master bedroom with marble ensuite, whirlpool tub and separate shower. Ceramic flooring in bathroom, kitchen and main level laundry room. Newer double-pane Anderson windows throughtout.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Lockport
1011 Ashley Court
1011 Ashley Court South, Lockport, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1011 Ashley Court in Lockport. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
92 Units Available
Highland Ridge
16234 West 143rd Street, Lockport, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,382
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,851
1207 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Your new home awaits at beautiful Highland Ridge.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
23 Units Available
Springs at Weber Road
700 S Weber Rd, Romeoville, IL
Studio
$1,251
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,402
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,723
1123 sqft
This brand-new community has a clubhouse, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Units feature granite countertops, in-unit laundry and the option of furnished apartments. Lewis University, I-55 and Lake Renwick Preserve are all nearby.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
11 Units Available
Birches
2355 White Birch Ln, Joliet, IL
Studio
$825
315 sqft
1 Bedroom
$980
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
873 sqft
(note to editor: this job actually has 13 properties, not 10. There are only 10 places for text here, so I just did the first 10. I'm also wondering if it's possible to get compensated for writing the 3 extra snippets?) Located just one block west of Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center, close to I-80 and I-355. Community features emergency maintenance, business center, and fitness center. Apartments offer gas ranges, dishwasher, and window blinds.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
21 Units Available
Highpoint Apartments
Highpoint
175 S Highpoint Dr, Romeoville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,313
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1117 sqft
Situated nearby all the shopping and dining options that South Weber Road has to offer, this community features a concierge, volleyball court, gym and clubhouse for residents to enjoy. Apartments have been recently renovated.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4447 Timber Ridge Court
4447 Timber Ridge Court, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1142 sqft
4447 Timber Ridge Court Available 09/07/20 2Br/2Ba Rental Home - First Floor - 2 Bedroom and 2 Bath unit in Joliet / Shorewood area at intersection of I55 and Rt. 52 (Jefferson) 1 Car Garages available at $99 per month. Pet Policy; Under 35 pounds.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Hampton Park
611 Iola Ave
611 Iola Avenue, Romeoville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
950 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Seller financing available to a well qualified purchaser with significant down payment.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4342 Timber Ridge Court
4342 Timber Ridge Court, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1100 sqft
Chestnut - 2Br/2Ba Rental Home - First Floor - 2 Bedroom and 2 Bath unit in Joliet / Shorewood area at intersection of I55 and Rt. 52 (Jefferson) 1 Car Garages available at $99 per month. Pet Policy; Under 35 pounds. $250 Deposit and $35 per Month.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4344 Timber Ridge Court
4344 Timber Ridge Court, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1203 sqft
4344 Timber Ridge Court Available 08/07/20 Chestnut - 2Br/2Ba Rental Home - Second Floor - 2 Bedroom and 2 Bath unit in Joliet / Shorewood area at intersection of I55 and Rt. 52 (Jefferson) 1 Car Garages available at $99 per month.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4352 Timber Ridge Court
4352 Timber Ridge Court, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
4352 Timber Ridge Court Available 08/07/20 Emery Oak-2Br/2Ba Rental Home-First Floor - 2 Bedroom and 2 Bath unit in Joliet / Shorewood area at intersection of I55 and Rt. 52 (Jefferson) 1 Car Garages available at $99 per month.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4300 Timber Ridge Court
4300 Timber Ridge Court, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1120 sqft
4300 Timber Ridge Court Available 08/10/20 2Br/2Ba Rental Home - First Floor - 2 Bedroom and 2 Bath unit in Joliet / Shorewood area at intersection of I55 and Rt. 52 (Jefferson) 1 Car Garages available at $99 per month. Pet Policy; Under 35 pounds.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
23501 West McClintock Road
23501 Mcclintock Road, Channahon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
2660 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 3.1 bath Home! Fenced yard and a 2.5 car garage. First floor Master Bedroom with luxury bath, mud/laundry room, a formal dining room with tray ceiling, and a wood-burning fireplace. Second floor there is a great room.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Silver Leaf
3502 Meadow Lily Drive
3502 Meadow Lily Drive, Joliet, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1520 sqft
Located in the fantastic city of Joliet, this townhome is the total package in residential living, combining convenient location, good schools, and a reasonable rental rate.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Ingalls Park, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ingalls Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

